AOC's Height Takedown Of Trump Aide Stephen Miller Hit A Nerve - But How Tall Is He Really?
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been in Congress since 2019, during Donald Trump's first term. No stranger to clashes with the president, AOC hit Trump's ego especially hard in June 2025, when she criticized his policies and dangled the idea of impeachment. Most recently, the New York congresswoman has branched out to other members of the MAGA circle, including Stephen Miller, Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy. "Stephen Miller is a clown!" AOC proclaimed in an Instagram video. "He looks like he is angry about the fact that he is 4'10."
Since AOC admitted she didn't know Miller's actual numbers, it prompted a lot of curiosity about his actual stature. Fox News host Laura Ingraham invited Miller on her show to get his reaction to AOC's remarks. The White House staffer set the record straight, letting viewers know that he's actually a foot taller at 5'10." He also threw shade back at AOC. "What a train wreck," he asserted to Ingraham. "That lady is a walking nightmare."
The drama continued when AOC reposted Miller's appearance. Rather than being insulted, she was delighted. "I cannot believe they aired this and made him listen to it live," she remarked on X, formerly Twitter. Across social media, however, perceptions were mixed. Some people doubted the effectiveness of AOC's methods. Others were full of praise. "You can tell AOC just absolutely breaks these people," asserted one Redditor. "She exposes them for the cruel frauds they are."
Miller's ego has suffered multiple blows
Both in her Instagram video and in a follow-up video, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez clarified that she wasn't mocking short people. Instead, the New York congresswoman was referring to people's self-perceptions and using hyperbole to prick egos. "One of the best ways you can dismantle a movement of insecure men is by making fun of them," she explained on Instagram. Ego-related barbs may be particularly effective on Stephen Miller, given his bizarre habit of preserving every media appearance.
Beyond AOC, Miller's also dealt with public insults from Gavin Newsom. The California Governor gave Donald Trump a run for his money in nickname creation, repeatedly equating Miller with "Harry Potter" supervillain Lord Voldemort. Not to be outdone, the president purportedly has his own moniker for his deputy chief of staff for policy. According to the president's biographer, Michael Wolff, Trump reportedly gave him the brutal nickname, "Weird Stephen." In an appearance on "The Daily Beast" podcast, Wolff elaborated on his own discomfort with Miller's behavior, explaining, "The engine of his voice keeps, keeps going and you kind of step back."
Similar claims of disconcerting behavior have dogged Miller since Trump's first term. In 2018, Dr. Jack Brown, a body language expert, claimed that Miller limited his facial expressions primarily to his eyes, keeping them more open when he was around people he respected. Given that he is reportedly wider-eyed around his boss, it's unlikely that he's clapped back at any of Trump's nicknames for him.