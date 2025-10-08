AOC's Height Takedown Of Trump Aide Stephen Miller Hit A Nerve - But How Tall Is He Really?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has been in Congress since 2019, during Donald Trump's first term. No stranger to clashes with the president, AOC hit Trump's ego especially hard in June 2025, when she criticized his policies and dangled the idea of impeachment. Most recently, the New York congresswoman has branched out to other members of the MAGA circle, including Stephen Miller, Trump's deputy chief of staff for policy. "Stephen Miller is a clown!" AOC proclaimed in an Instagram video. "He looks like he is angry about the fact that he is 4'10."

Since AOC admitted she didn't know Miller's actual numbers, it prompted a lot of curiosity about his actual stature. Fox News host Laura Ingraham invited Miller on her show to get his reaction to AOC's remarks. The White House staffer set the record straight, letting viewers know that he's actually a foot taller at 5'10." He also threw shade back at AOC. "What a train wreck," he asserted to Ingraham. "That lady is a walking nightmare."

The drama continued when AOC reposted Miller's appearance. Rather than being insulted, she was delighted. "I cannot believe they aired this and made him listen to it live," she remarked on X, formerly Twitter. Across social media, however, perceptions were mixed. Some people doubted the effectiveness of AOC's methods. Others were full of praise. "You can tell AOC just absolutely breaks these people," asserted one Redditor. "She exposes them for the cruel frauds they are."