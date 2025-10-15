What Happened To The Actor Who Played Michael Moscovitz In The Princess Diaries?

Anne Hathaway shot to stardom in the 2001 Disney comedy "The Princess Diaries," in which she portrayed Mia Thermopolis, a socially awkward teen who finds out she's the heir to the throne of the Kingdom of Genovia. In this blockbuster movie, Mia's main love interest is Michael Moscovitz, her best friend's older brother, whose hobbies include playing in a band and fixing cars. The second installment gave Mia a different romantic pairing, though, and the character of Michael, portrayed by one Robert Coppola Schwartzman, was never to be seen again. Who exactly is Robert? What has he been up to since? And will he be in "The Princess Diaries 3," which is apparently in the works and is said to be released in 2026?

Also known as Robert Carmine (a name that honors his famous grandfather, composer Carmine Coppola), this American actor, filmmaker, and musician is the nephew of Francis Ford Coppola, as well as the cousin of Sofia Coppola — one of Francis' three kids — and Nicolas Cage. Indeed, the entire Francis Ford Coppola nepo baby network includes brilliant directors, producers, actors, DJs, and artists. As for Robert, he was born on December 24, 1982 to actress Talia Shire ­­— Francis' sister who is best known for portraying Adrian Balboa in the "Rocky" franchise ­­— and entertainment attorney Jack Schwartzman, the producer of the James Bond film "Never Say Never Again." All of Robert's siblings have made careers in the industry: Jason Schwartzman appeared in several Wes Anderson films; Stephanie Schwartzman worked behind the scenes on "Edward Scissorhands" and "The Birdcage;" and John Schwartzman is best known for his cinematography work on "Jurassic World," "The Amazing Spider-Man," "The Rock," and "Seabiscuit."

Although Robert's breakthrough role was in "The Princess Diaries," he was first cast as Paul Baldino in Sofia Coppola's debut film "The Virgin Suicides" in 1999. According to Variety, the reason he didn't reprise his role in "The Princess Diaries 2: A Royal Engagement" was because he was touring with his real-life band at the time (much like the explanation given for the character's disappearance). Today, this lesser-known Coppola clan member has amassed over 65,000 followers on Instagram and more than 33,000 followers on X. So, for those wondering what the "Princess Diaries" cast is up to today, here's a rundown on Robert's main career achievements and personal life.