Katy Perry's Soured Reputation Will Never Recover After Her Massive Downfall From Fame

Katy Perry transformed from a relatively unknown gospel and Christian singer into a pop star with her hit song "I Kissed A Girl" in 2008, and her follow up album "Teenage Dream" in 2010 cemented her fame. Then in 2015, Perry gave what some think was one of the best Super Bowl performances of all time. But over the years, her career and reputation seem to have taken one hit after another, with her fails seemingly outshining her wins. Whether it's real estate drama, her much derided flight to space, drama with fellow celebs, or some questionable song choices, it seems unlikely that Perry will regain the level of fame and general goodwill from the public that she had a decade ago. And what's worse is that many of these missteps seem like unforced errors on Perry's part.

The negative spotlight on Perry appears to have started in 2014 with a much publicized, years-long feud between Perry and Taylor Swift. It involved reports of stolen tour dancers, and it involved each of the women writing not so nice songs seemingly about one another. In Swift's case, it was "Bad Blood," and Perry wrote "Swish Swish."

The two seem to have made up by 2019, but at the same time that she was able to make up with Swift, she wasn't able to make strong album sales. Both "Witness" and "Smile," albums that dropped in 2017 and 2020 respectively, performed poorly with fans and critics.