Who Is Mark Sanchez's Wife, Perry Mattfeld?
Mark Sanchez's wife, Perry Mattfeld, is not best known for her relationship to the former NFL player. As a former dancer, current television actor, and up-and-coming talent, Mattfeld is probably most famous for her bright career. However, following an incident that took place in October 2025 in Indianapolis, Mattfeld's name is in the news for another reason. Her husband, Sanchez, was charged with felony battery after allegedly attacking a man named Perry Tole who was working at a loading dock at the time. The victim, who later said he was afraid for his life, was hospitalized in the altercation. The situation was said to have been far worse than any of Travis Kelce's messiest moments, as Sanchez was only allowed out of jail after paying a $300,000 bond, per the Indianapolis Star.
In the face of all these legal troubles, Mattfeld has remained relatively quiet. She did not issue any immediate statement following her husband's arrest. The NFL star's brother, Nick Sanchez Jr, told the Indianapolis Star, "This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved." Per the Daily Mail, however, Mattfeld's days of silence have led many fans to wonder about where she and Sanchez stand in the wake of the incident.
Perry Mattfeld did not hail from an acting family
Perry Mattfeld may have grown up in Southern California, but she wasn't from a Hollywood family. Because neither of Perry's parents had any ties to the entertainment industry, she did not necessarily feel pressured to make it big. "I grew up in Long Beach, California. My Mom is Hispanic, my Dad is just a big, tall white dude," she told the Golden Globes in 2020. "And there's a grandma, or some great uncle or great aunt or someone who was an opera singer, but I don't have any immediate family in the industry. So that was never something that was really encouraged."
Mattfeld's parents may not have been particularly connected to showbiz, but that doesn't mean that they were unwilling to support their daughter's talents. When the actor-to-be was still growing up, she began to demonstrate an interest in the performing arts. Her mom and dad reacted by enrolling her in enrichment classes. "I was in ballet for a while, then I did community theater and my Mom had me take piano and singing lessons, just because I was performing on the more creative spectrum," Mattfeld shared in the same interview.
She was a serious ballerina
It didn't take a long time for Perry Mattfeld's artistic talents to shine through. By the time that she was just 5 years old, the future actor had fallen in love with the world of dance and dreamed of becoming a professional ballerina. She began working with dancing legend Debbie Allen before diving headfirst into her dance career. She appeared in a number of stage productions, including Allen's original musical, "Alex in Wonderland." Her tutus were especially designed by Hilde Byrne, the brain behind the iconic brand Made by Miss Hilde.
During these years of study, Mattfeld explored a wide range of dance techniques beyond just the world of ballet. "I was exposed to hip-hop and tap and flamenco and modern and jazz. I drove after school every day from Long Beach to go to dance class," Mattfeld would later tell Glamour. But, of all the experiences that she had, the most special was perhaps working directly with Allen. "I'll forever be grateful to have gotten some intimate time with her," Mattfeld gushed in the same interview.
Perry Mattfeld got her break via the American Girl doll tour
As Perry Mettfeld continued to build her dance skills and resume, a friend of the family who'd evidently taken notice of her talent suggested she try out for an even bigger part. "A girlfriend's mom had asked if my mom wanted to take me to audition for the American Girl tour. Honestly, I didn't have any American Girls, I just knew they were dolls my rich girlfriends had. We'd never gone to a big open casting like that before," Mettfeld told Her Campus in 2020. Although Mettfeld was wary of the idea at first, she ultimately decided to take the risk and go for it. Her bet paid off.
In the same interview, Mettfeld recalled, "I ended up being cast as Kit and Kirsten in the LA tour and then I worked for Mattel for almost three years after that. It was my first real professional job, and I did 169 live shows." From there, it was easy for Mettfeld to leap into other opportunities. "After that, I got a Nickelodeon pilot, I was on Disney Channel, aka Franken-Girl in 'WOWP,' but really what I remember of those years is constantly doing algebra homework in the car, because I was still in school full-time." This chaotic schedule inspired Mettfeld to take some time away from her career so that she could really focus on her studies.
Perry Mattfeld's university experience was very intense
When it came time for Perry Mattfeld to go off to college, she didn't want her acting career to get in the way of her studies. "I let my agents and manager go and just did college for four years. I told them I want to go to school, I want to be in a sorority, I want to ride my bike to get food, I want to carry my books," she told Her Campus. But, even during these formative years, Mattfeld didn't totally take a break from acting. After all, she earned a Bachelor of Fine Arts in acting and a Bachelor of Arts in Film Theory from the University of Southern California. And, from what Mattfeld later recalled, her classes were intense.
"[T]he Bachelor of Fine Arts program that I was majoring in was a conservatory-style, super intense acting program," Mattfeld explained in the same conversation with Her Campus. To ensure that she wouldn't box herself in to just one type of acting experience, Mattfeld tried to engage with as many extracurricular activities as possible. "And because I knew I wanted to pursue film and TV more than theatre, I took advantage of the film school as much as I could by participating in student films. And, I took some of the film school's classes, too," she shared. By the time Mattfeld graduated, she was prepared for all kinds of professional opportunities.
She floundered a bit romantically at first
The professional side of Perry Mattfeld's college experience may have gone swimmingly, but the personal side... not so much. After dedicating her formative years to dance classes, American Girl Doll tours, and television gigs, the actor had very little dating experience. And, it showed. "I felt I was a little bit behind, especially romantically, with my peers," Mattfeld admitted in an interview with Her Campus. She later added, "I just remember feeling very naive coming from high school to a college where there was a lot going on that I was not prepared for."
The actor even expressed an interest in resources that help young women in similar situations. "I just wanted to start off by saying I wish I had known about Her Campus when I was studying at the University of Southern California," she said. Apparently, Mattfeld did not have a lot to lean on during her tumultuous university years. As she noted, "I wish I had some sort of outlet or support system for that ... College is a wacky time."
Shameless was a turning point for her personal life and professional life
Eventually, the stars aligned for Perry Mattfeld. Determined not to be a once-popular child actor who simply vanished from the scene, she sought out roles that would help her transition into the next chapter of her career. Eventually, she landed a part on the Emmy award-winning television show "Shameless." She packed up her things and moved across the country to Chicago to film. Reflecting on this experience with Rose & Ivy, Mattfeld said, "'Shameless' was the first big thing where they took a chance on me and it turned into a two-season gig. For your first thing to be a show like that was a huge deal, I got so lucky." Indeed, "Shameless" led the young star to undergo a drastic professional transformation.
But "Shameless" was not the only open door waiting for Mattfeld in Chicago. Love was also in the air. While she was filming the show, a friend set her up with NFL quarterback, Mike Sanchez. It was essentially love at first sight. "We hit it off right away, learning we had so much more in common than we could have imagined. We both went to University of Southern California, are both Hispanic, both grew up in Long Beach, born at the same hospital — the list goes on," Mattfeld gushed in an interview with Haute Living in 2023. She was particularly drawn to Sanchez's sense of humor, adding, "I was so giddy around him, and we laughed throughout the entire night."
Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez had a very romantic engagement
From the moment that Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld first crossed paths in Chicago, things took off. In 2022, the couple jetted off to Anguilla. It was on this stunning island, as the sun set over the sea, that Sanchez got down on one knee and asked Mettfeld to marry him. Mattfeld would later tell Haute Living that the proposal was not just a total surprise — but it was also perfect. "He thought of every detail — an intimate dinner menu, private concert, my favorite wine, and even had my parents appear out of nowhere," she marveled. Needless to say, the actor said "yes."
Meanwhile, Mettfeld's mom and dad offered the couple their full support. "Both of my parent's glasses were completely fogged from crying," she recalled in the same interview. If it seems like things couldn't have gotten better from there, think again. Sanchez made sure that the evening would wrap up with a romantic gesture worthy of "The Bachelor." As Mettfeld shared, "The night ended with a firework show. He really outdid himself!" Ultimately, it might have been one of the most over-the-top proposals ever.
Perry Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez's wedding was a spectacular affair
If Mark Sanchez's proposal to Perry Mattfeld seemed like the pinnacle of romance, their wedding was even more outrageous. On May 28, 2023, Sanchez and Mattfeld tied the knot in an opulent wedding in Oaxaca, Mexico. "Planning a three day destination wedding with 220 people is no joke! I definitely had a vision for the weekend and was so inspired by Oaxaca, but executing was tougher than I thought," Mattfeld would exclaim in a 2023 interview with Haute Living.
But, as difficult as the planning was, Mattfeld could not help but be happy with the results. Part of this had to do with the glamorous venue that she chose for this important event. "For our big day, we had our ceremony at Quinta Real, which is one of the most stunning places I've ever seen. It's a historic monastery that has been reimagined into a gorgeous hotel and event space," she gushed. The decoration also apparently played a huge role in establishing the right ambiance. "It was decorated with an arch of cascading flowers in peachy hues, large sparkling chandeliers, and candles everywhere," Mattfeld recalled. Ultimately, though, the most important part of a wedding are the emotions. And, as Sanchez told People following the event, "I couldn't turn off the tears! Tears of joy, love and gratitude for getting such an incredible life partner."
Perry Mattfeld seems to have a good relationship with Mark Sanchez's son
Before Mark Sanchez and Perry Mattfeld got together, the former NFL star welcomed a son named Daniel. And when Sanchez and Mattfeld got hitched, Daniel took on the role of groomsman in addition to ring bearer. Seeing him walk down the aisle was a super special moment for Mattfeld. "My favorite part of the ceremony is when Mark's 6-year-old son, Daniel, received a standing ovation as he walked down the aisle," she told Haute Living.
In addition to his dual roles in the wedding, Daniel was invited to contribute to the planning. In the same interview, Sanchez explained that his son helped pick out their jackets for the welcome dinner on the first night of the wedding weekend, noting that it was important to both of them that he was involved in the event as much as possible. Speaking to the important role that Daniel plays in her life, Mattfeld shared, "I have always loved kids and always wanted to be a mom. Daniel is my bonus child. I love our little family and look forward to expanding it in the near future."
Mark Sanchez and Perry Mettfeld share twins
Whatever aspirations Perry Mattfeld had of expanding a family certainly came true. In March 2025, Mattfeld and Mark Sanchez welcomed not one, but two babies. Yes, that means we have yet another celebrity couple who is raising a set of twins. Although the loving parents have refrained from posting photos of their babies on social media, they did announce the little ones' upcoming arrival in February. Writing in the caption of an Instagram post featuring her round belly, Mattfeld wrote, "Biggest surprise yet," followed by the hashtag, "#twinmom."
For Mattfeld, going through the process of pregnancy was not always easy. Because she was still filming the television show, "Chad Powers," during her second trimester, Mattfeld had to balance her changing body with the role that she was playing on the small screen. But, as the actor had previously told Haute Life, the challenge of being a working mom was always part of her dream. "I've always admired the boss-woman actresses who manage successful careers and motherhood. That's my goal," she said.
Mark Sanchez's legal drama overlaps with a major career milestone for Perry Mettfeld
A number of the stars from the "Shameless" cast have endured tragic and challenging circumstances, and Perry Mattfeld is not excluded from this list. When her husband, Mark Sanchez, was charged with felony battery in 2025, the legal scandal overlapped with a major career moment for the actor. Just days before the news about Sanchez broke, Mattfeld was busy promoting her new Hulu show, a football comedy called "Chad Powers." In it, she plays an assistant coach of the college football team that quarterback Russ Holliday (Glen Powell) character joins under false pretenses.
It's no stretch to say Mattfeld has been excited about the show's release. On September 29, 2025, the actor took to Instagram to post, "#ChadPowers Premiere at the Rose Bowl. Streaming TOMORROW on @hulu." The following day, The Hollywood Reporter ran an interview with Mattfeld where she gushed about the project and shared how excited she was to be a part of the series. "When I read this script, I was like, the fact that my two worlds could be meeting together was amazing — that is what made this my dream role," she said. Given that this massive professional advancement has aligned with a terrible issue in Mattfeld's personal life, this particular period has likely been pretty bittersweet for the actor.
Perry Mattfeld has never felt 100% secure about her career
Even though she's been working in the performing arts since she was in grade school, Perry Mattfeld has never felt 100% safe in her career. As she told Rose & Ivy in 2020, "I don't think you ever really make it, I don't think that exists. I am at a new level than I was when I graduated from school and was dog walking, babysitting and working at a restaurant."
Part of the reason that Mattfeld has tried not to rest on her laurels pertains to the way that the entertainment industry forces actors to face constant rejection. "It's so interesting to watch how it doesn't go away," she said in the same interview. Sometimes, Mattfeld has wondered why she wasn't cast for a certain part. She has also questioned whether there was something she could have done differently. Sadly, though, Mattfeld doesn't always get the answers she's looking for. "It can be so hard sometimes because you are never told why you don't get something— there is never feedback. From my experience, I have just tried to trust that it is out of my control and it's not because of me, it's because of something else," she added.