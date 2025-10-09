Who Is Mark Sanchez's Wife, Perry Mattfeld?

Mark Sanchez's wife, Perry Mattfeld, is not best known for her relationship to the former NFL player. As a former dancer, current television actor, and up-and-coming talent, Mattfeld is probably most famous for her bright career. However, following an incident that took place in October 2025 in Indianapolis, Mattfeld's name is in the news for another reason. Her husband, Sanchez, was charged with felony battery after allegedly attacking a man named Perry Tole who was working at a loading dock at the time. The victim, who later said he was afraid for his life, was hospitalized in the altercation. The situation was said to have been far worse than any of Travis Kelce's messiest moments, as Sanchez was only allowed out of jail after paying a $300,000 bond, per the Indianapolis Star.

In the face of all these legal troubles, Mattfeld has remained relatively quiet. She did not issue any immediate statement following her husband's arrest. The NFL star's brother, Nick Sanchez Jr, told the Indianapolis Star, "This has been a deeply distressing time for everyone involved." Per the Daily Mail, however, Mattfeld's days of silence have led many fans to wonder about where she and Sanchez stand in the wake of the incident.