Melania Trump's White House Christmas Decor Preview Has Donald's Gaudy Taste All Over It

Think you have a tough time decking your halls for the holidays? Try being Melania Trump. Not only does she have to make the whole White House festive, but Melania also has been involved in huge scandals surrounding the season. She recently shared a teaser of her plans for Christmas 2025, perhaps in hopes of overcoming her rep as a Scrooge. Unfortunately, the glimpse hints that the People's House might be about to get a tacky gold makeover à la the Oval Office.

The first lady's official Instagram feed posted a "Christmas meeting in the @WhiteHouse" clip on October 8, 2025. (When you have 12-plus rooms to decorate, you have to start early.) We see a close-up of the first lady walking, then the scene cuts to a shot of her hand gently placing an ornament ball on a table amid a string of artificial leaves and beads. The ornament and trim are in gold and white, which coincidentally just happens to be the same color scheme Donald Trump used for his presidential workspace. It wouldn't surprise us if the president had a bit of influence over his wife's holiday design. What could be more Trumpian than theming the Christmas display after his "Golden Age of America" messaging?

It's also quite possible Melania turned to her husband for advice on making the season merry and bright, in hopes he could help her create a look that would please even the harshest critics. She certainly faced her share of Yule-shaming during her first four years in the White House.