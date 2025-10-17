JLo & Ben Affleck's Post Divorce Reunion Had Another Celeb On Everyone's Minds

In our ever-changing world, there is one constant: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez breaking up and getting back together. Although the "Good Will Hunting" star and Lopez called it quits after just two years of marriage in 2024, the couple formerly known as Bennifer still enjoyed a friendly reunion at the "Kiss of the Spider Woman" premiere in October 2025. While it wasn't out of the ordinary for the exes to pose for photos together, considering that they were both involved in the film, netizens still went wild at the reunion because it ignited the possibility of Affleck and Lopez rekindling their relationship for a third time. As such, several commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't help but wonder if it had triggered Affleck's BFF Matt Damon's flight-or-fight response. One was certain that the "Oppenheimer" actor was frustrated watching his dear friend fall back into his old ways.

Another quipped, "I know Matt Damon is tired of hearing Ben's a** go 'Soo, guess what..." Someone even urged him to step up and actively prevent a reconciliation between the two. Notably, Affleck and Damon's friendship began when they were children, so he was there to pick up the pieces during the initial Bennifer breakup, all the way back in 2004. Affleck's "Dogma" co-star nonetheless wholeheartedly supported their 2021 reconciliation. While appearing on "The Carlos Watson Show" in August of that year, Damon shared, "Oh man, no one's pulling harder [for them] than I am. They're both great." Unfortunately, he got a front row seat to the messiest moments from Affleck and Lopez's marriage and divorce.