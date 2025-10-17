JLo & Ben Affleck's Post Divorce Reunion Had Another Celeb On Everyone's Minds
In our ever-changing world, there is one constant: Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez breaking up and getting back together. Although the "Good Will Hunting" star and Lopez called it quits after just two years of marriage in 2024, the couple formerly known as Bennifer still enjoyed a friendly reunion at the "Kiss of the Spider Woman" premiere in October 2025. While it wasn't out of the ordinary for the exes to pose for photos together, considering that they were both involved in the film, netizens still went wild at the reunion because it ignited the possibility of Affleck and Lopez rekindling their relationship for a third time. As such, several commentators on X, formerly known as Twitter, couldn't help but wonder if it had triggered Affleck's BFF Matt Damon's flight-or-fight response. One was certain that the "Oppenheimer" actor was frustrated watching his dear friend fall back into his old ways.
Another quipped, "I know Matt Damon is tired of hearing Ben's a** go 'Soo, guess what..." Someone even urged him to step up and actively prevent a reconciliation between the two. Notably, Affleck and Damon's friendship began when they were children, so he was there to pick up the pieces during the initial Bennifer breakup, all the way back in 2004. Affleck's "Dogma" co-star nonetheless wholeheartedly supported their 2021 reconciliation. While appearing on "The Carlos Watson Show" in August of that year, Damon shared, "Oh man, no one's pulling harder [for them] than I am. They're both great." Unfortunately, he got a front row seat to the messiest moments from Affleck and Lopez's marriage and divorce.
Matt Damon was pained watching Ben Affleck go through his first split with Jennifer Lopez
In December 2023, an insider informed OK! Magazine that Matt Damon wasn't actually as supportive of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez's relationship as he seemed to be. The source dished, "He's tried to be publicly supportive for Ben's sake, but the fact is he hates the way J.Lo treats his buddy and can no longer hold his tongue!" Unfortunately, the "Air" star's supposed attempts to help his friend see the glaring red flags in his marriage didn't go as planned and only angered Affleck. According to the confidante, Damon wasn't deterred by his friend's outburst and intended to continue discussing the matter with him until he finally saw things from his perspective. Then, in November 2024, a Page Six source revealed that Damon had been his friend's rock through his difficult divorce.
The "Jason Bourne" star previously told The Hollywood Reporter that a tragic detail of Affleck's life was that their initial split had dealt a heavy blow to his reputation. During the 2015 chat, Damon pointed out, "It was like he was being cast in a role, that he was a talentless kind of meathead, with his whole relationship with Jennifer Lopez." Moreover, he confessed that it was "painful" watching his dear friend get saddled with such an unfair characterization. However, the actor was ultimately glad that the "Gone Girl" star came back stronger from it. At the end of the day, Damon and Affleck have never shied away from admitting how much they cherish their relationship. So, come what may in the Oscar winner's love life, and even if that means Bennifer 3.0, they'll be just fine.