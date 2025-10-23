Trump Was The Unlikely Voice Of Reason At Start Of Charlie Sheen & Brooke Mueller's Toxic Relationship
Whenever you're getting relationship advice from Donald Trump, you're likely good to ignore it given his track record of failed marriages and salacious sexual harassment scandals. However, once in a blue moon, even Trump can recognize when two people aren't right for one another, and that has got to be a sobering moment. That is exactly what Charlie Sheen experienced when Trump himself tried to nix Sheen's toxic marriage to actress Brooke Mueller before it even began.
As seen in the Netflix documentary about Sheen, "aka Charlie Sheen," Trump sat down for an interview with ABC in 2011, and revealed that he tried to step in and warn Mueller's mom and dad about Sheen and Mueller tying the knot. "Brooke is from Palm Beach, and I told the parents, 'Don't let your daughter marry him. I think he's wonderful, but he's a disaster. Don't let your daughter marry him,'" Trump claimed in the interview.
Sheen and Mueller got engaged in 2007 and tied the knot in May 2008. She was Sheen's third wife after his short-lived marriage to Donna Peele in the mid-'90s and his tumultuous marriage to actress Denise Richards from 2002 to 2006. Sheen and Richards' relationship was filled with some truly messy moments, and the actor's marriage to Mueller had its own share of scandals. Mueller and Sheen welcomed twin boys, Bob and Max, in March 2009, but things went south quickly for the pair and Sheen filed for divorce in late 2010. Mueller filed for a restraining order and the police stepped in to remove the kids from Sheen's custody, all amid Sheen's drug-fueled public meltdown. Their divorce was finalized in May 2011.
Charlie Sheen actually agreed with Donald Trump's advice
It seems Charlie Sheen had at least some degree of self-awareness when it came to just how toxic his marriage to Brooke Mueller was. After watching "aka Charlie Sheen," the actor revealed that he had no idea Donald Trump would be featured in the documentary, and agreed with his assessment of the failed marriage. "I saw it and I called the director. I was like, 'That's the coolest thing ever.' I was like, 'Whoa!'" Sheen told Fox News Digital in October 2025, reacting to Trump's clip in the film. "And newsflash –- they should have heeded his advice."
Since their divorce in 2011 –- and Sheen's controversial exit from his hit series "Two And a Half Men" –- the troubled actor has undergone a lot of life changes. Sheen and Mueller's twin boys Bob and Max have grown up fast in the public eye. As has Sheen's daughter with ex-wife Denise Richards, Sami Sheen, who announced she'd be joining OnlyFans back in 2023. Sheen's tragic and tumultuous relationship with his daughter got worse when he spoke out against her decision, before ultimately voicing his support for her life choices. Sheen also shares daughter Lola with Richards, and has another daughter named Cassandra, born in 1984, from his teenage relationship with high school sweetheart Paula Profit.
Sheen opened up about his often strained relationship with his family back in December 2023, while speaking with People about raising his twin boys. "The only times we were ever estranged was by my doing," Sheen told the outlet. "Sometimes there's just too much shame to crawl back to the ones that care about you the most. But they never slammed the door on me. It was always, 'We are here when you need us.'"