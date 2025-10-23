Trump Was The Unlikely Voice Of Reason At Start Of Charlie Sheen & Brooke Mueller's Toxic Relationship

Whenever you're getting relationship advice from Donald Trump, you're likely good to ignore it given his track record of failed marriages and salacious sexual harassment scandals. However, once in a blue moon, even Trump can recognize when two people aren't right for one another, and that has got to be a sobering moment. That is exactly what Charlie Sheen experienced when Trump himself tried to nix Sheen's toxic marriage to actress Brooke Mueller before it even began.

As seen in the Netflix documentary about Sheen, "aka Charlie Sheen," Trump sat down for an interview with ABC in 2011, and revealed that he tried to step in and warn Mueller's mom and dad about Sheen and Mueller tying the knot. "Brooke is from Palm Beach, and I told the parents, 'Don't let your daughter marry him. I think he's wonderful, but he's a disaster. Don't let your daughter marry him,'" Trump claimed in the interview.

Sheen and Mueller got engaged in 2007 and tied the knot in May 2008. She was Sheen's third wife after his short-lived marriage to Donna Peele in the mid-'90s and his tumultuous marriage to actress Denise Richards from 2002 to 2006. Sheen and Richards' relationship was filled with some truly messy moments, and the actor's marriage to Mueller had its own share of scandals. Mueller and Sheen welcomed twin boys, Bob and Max, in March 2009, but things went south quickly for the pair and Sheen filed for divorce in late 2010. Mueller filed for a restraining order and the police stepped in to remove the kids from Sheen's custody, all amid Sheen's drug-fueled public meltdown. Their divorce was finalized in May 2011.