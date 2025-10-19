The Sad Reason Sylvester Stallone & His Family Ditched Hollywood

After living for decades in Hollywood, Sylvester Stallone up and moved to Florida in 2024. Stallone is one of many celebrities who decided to venture out for greener pastures. "Safe Haven" star Josh Duhamel, who has an affinity for doomsday prepping, moved his family to the woods in Minnesota to thrive off the grid. Numerous actors left the Golden State for the Lone Star State, including Matthew McConaughey, Glen Powell, and James Van Der Beek. They all had their reasons for ditching California, particularly Hollywood, but none of their motivations are as upsetting as why Stallone left.

In an interview with Fox News Digital in September 2025, Stallone confirmed he did not regret his decision to switch coasts. He cited the clean air and living near the beach as two perks of residing in the Sunshine State. The sad part of relocating was that only he and his much-younger wife, Jennifer Flavin, made the move because their daughters, Scarlet, Sistine, and Sophia Stallone, had already left the nest.

Stallone and Flavin announced their decision to make the big move on their reality series, "The Family Stallone." On the show, their daughters were understandably caught off-guard by the news. Stallone and Flavin explained that there just wasn't much left for them in California anymore. "You don't go to college here, you guys live in New York, it's an empty nest," Flavin told the girls. She went on to share in a confessional, "Everything's a memory to me, memories of [my daughters] not being there anymore," adding that Stallone understood her sadness and had agreed to the move.