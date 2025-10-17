Gisele Bündchen Looks So Different In Pics Taken Before Rumored Plastic Surgery

Gisele Bündchen has been walking high-fashion runways since she was a teenager and is one of the most recognizable models in the world. As she's gotten older, the spotlight on her has gotten more intense, especially after she married NFL star Tom Brady in 2009. The pair welcomed two children together, but Bündchen and Brady ultimately divorced in 2022. After the split, she had another baby with her partner, Joaquim Valente in early 2025. No matter what stage of life she's in, the public seems to pay close attention to Bündchen's body, whether it's a post-divorce glow-up or rumored cosmetic surgery.

Bündchen confessed that she got a breast augmentation in 2015 after having her first two children, but immediately regretted the choice. While she's never admitted to having plastic surgery done anywhere else on her body, she hasn't been able to avoid rumors. She doesn't appear to have had any extensive surgery done on her face, but medical experts told Life & Style that she's likely had cosmetic procedures done. "Gisele absolutely has used Hyaluronic acid fillers to maintain her gorgeous cheekbones by performing mid-facial contouring," nurse practitioner Jennifer Leebow told the publication. "She appears to have some minor lift to her brows from a moderate amount of Botox to her glabella region, which is the area located between your brows. She looks beautiful and is doing a great job with preventative maintenance," Leebow added, although she has never treated Bündchen herself.