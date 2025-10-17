Gisele Bündchen Looks So Different In Pics Taken Before Rumored Plastic Surgery
Gisele Bündchen has been walking high-fashion runways since she was a teenager and is one of the most recognizable models in the world. As she's gotten older, the spotlight on her has gotten more intense, especially after she married NFL star Tom Brady in 2009. The pair welcomed two children together, but Bündchen and Brady ultimately divorced in 2022. After the split, she had another baby with her partner, Joaquim Valente in early 2025. No matter what stage of life she's in, the public seems to pay close attention to Bündchen's body, whether it's a post-divorce glow-up or rumored cosmetic surgery.
Bündchen confessed that she got a breast augmentation in 2015 after having her first two children, but immediately regretted the choice. While she's never admitted to having plastic surgery done anywhere else on her body, she hasn't been able to avoid rumors. She doesn't appear to have had any extensive surgery done on her face, but medical experts told Life & Style that she's likely had cosmetic procedures done. "Gisele absolutely has used Hyaluronic acid fillers to maintain her gorgeous cheekbones by performing mid-facial contouring," nurse practitioner Jennifer Leebow told the publication. "She appears to have some minor lift to her brows from a moderate amount of Botox to her glabella region, which is the area located between your brows. She looks beautiful and is doing a great job with preventative maintenance," Leebow added, although she has never treated Bündchen herself.
Why Gisele Bündchen regrets her plastic surgery
Plastic surgeon Dr. Tal Roudner, who has never treated Gisele Bündchen, also told Life & Style that Bündchen's breast augmentation is most obvious to him. The model spoke about her regrets regarding the procedure to People in 2018. "I felt very vulnerable, because I can work out, I can eat healthy, but I can't change the fact that both of my kids enjoyed the left boob more than the right," she explained, reflecting on why she opted to go under the knife. "All I wanted was for [my breasts] to be even and for people to stop commenting on it." She was clearly unsure about her decision, or else she wouldn't have felt the need to travel to Paris for the appointment with a burqa covering her from her head to her ankles, as reported by Page Six in 2015.
Bündchen told People her post-surgery regret was instant. "When I woke up, I was like, 'What have I done?' I felt like I was living in a body I didn't recognize," she said, adding that she wore baggy clothes because she felt so uncomfortable in her body. Bündchen has never confirmed or denied getting any cosmetic procedures done on her face, but said during an online discussion with Dior Skincare that as she's gotten older, she's noticed that her eyes need more attention and care than they used to (via Grazia). She also said she eats healthy and avoids greasy food because she believes it helps her skin maintain its glow.