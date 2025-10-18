Photos Of Elin Nordegren That Prove She's Aging Like Fine Wine (Eat Your Heart Out, Tiger)

Elin Nordegren's face was broadcast all around the world in late 2009 when her then-husband, pro golfer Tiger Woods, got into a car accident that led to the discovery of multiple affairs and ultimately a divorce in 2010 (via Yahoo Sports). Nordegren was a former model and was working as a nanny when she met Woods in 2001. The couple married in 2004 when she was in her mid-20s, and had two children — their daughter Sam Alexis Woods and their son Charlie Axel Woods — when the scandal broke in 2009. In fact, Charlie was less than a year old when his dad's secrets were exposed.

In his 2017 memoir, "Unprecedented: The Masters and Me," Woods reflected on his betrayal of Nordegren, saying, "My regret will last a lifetime." In 2024, a source close to Nordegren told People that the exes and co-parents had developed a friendship more than a decade after their marriage collapsed. "They both decided to be adults and to do what was best for the kids. So they get along really well. Tiger says really great things about Elin," Nordegren's friend said. She's now a mother of six who has transformed her life to become more than a scorned ex-wife. Her happiness shows on her face, but her age definitely doesn't — motherhood and newfound love look good on her. Woods likely regrets putting his friend through so much heartache while watching her basically age backwards from afar.