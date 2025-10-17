10 Rumors About Princess Anne We Couldn't Ignore

Author Georgia Arianna, also known as Lady Colin Campbell, caused a bit of a stir when she took to her YouTube channel to address a claim made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their earth-shattering interview with Oprah Winfrey. "In the months when I was pregnant [with Prince Archie], all around the same time, so we have in tandem the conversation of he won't be given security, he's not going to be given a title, and also concerns and conversations about how dark his skin might be when he's born," Meghan said in the March 2021 sit-down (via CBS News), shocking Winfrey — and the watching world. From there, many people have speculated about who within the royal family was part of that conversation. Well, according to Campbell, Princess Anne was involved — but if you ask Campbell, Anne never actually referenced the color of Meghan or Archie's skin.

In the video, Campbell claimed that before Harry and Meghan tied the knot, Anne expressed that she was worried about Meghan being "superficial" and "culturally ignorant." And apparently, this snowballed. Campbell continued, "I'm awfully sorry that Harry decided on the slimmest of hints about culture that it referred to color, and that concerns about the disastrous effects of allowing somebody of that ilk, character wise, into the family, would not only cause trouble for all of them but also for any child born of the union."

Following the Oprah interview, Harry went on "60 Minutes" and clarified that he and Meghan didn't believe the unnamed royal's remarks were racist, but a result of "unconscious bias." The Princess Royal has never publicly commented on this matter.