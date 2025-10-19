Rare Kate Middleton Stumbles & Fumbles That Broke Her Royal Composure
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is known for keeping up appearances and maintaining her impeccable composure in any and all circumstances. She's also known for her flawless fashion sense and her ability to occasionally take stylistic risks, from her bold blonde hairstyle change in August 2025 to her plethora of perfect pantsuits. She's even been known to go super casual by donning some decidedly unqueenly outfits over the years. Through it all, though, she's naturally given off the most regal of vibes.
However, no one is perfect, no matter how hard they try to convince people otherwise, and Kate Middleton is no different. Regardless of her phenomenal style, Kate has taken a few tumbles and missteps that came close to outright embarrassment, putting some real strain on her royal composure. While she has largely laughed off the stumbles and handled these situations with grace and class, she wasn't entirely able to hold up the old English adage about keeping a stiff upper lip when it came to certain high-profile mishaps.
Kate Middleton's wedge sandals weren't the safest choice for a vineyard stroll
Balancing regal couture and situationally appropriate clothing can be a challenge, but it's key to maintaining the image of a stoic princess. Unfortunately, Catherine, Princess of Wales, has learned the hard way that sleek, professional wedge sandals and rural farm landscapes aren't always the best combo. In 2014, Kate Middleton and her husband, William, Prince of Wales, were on a tour of Australia and New Zealand, and made a stop at the Amisfield Winery in Queenstown, where they were led around the idyllic vineyard.
While strolling through the lush landscape in her navy blue Stuart Weitzman Corkswoon wedges, the princess took an understandable misstep. Kate's ankle gave out and she nearly lost her footing all together, barely managing to clutch on to William's arm and regain her balance.
Kate Middleton almost loses her heel (but recovers with a giggle)
While losing your fancy slipper at a gala event alongside a prince might sound like the plot of a literal fairytale, it's a bit more embarrassing when it happens in real life. Princess Catherine had to contend with this mishap when she and her husband attended a London event in November 2019.
Kate nearly stumbles, but Prince William is there to save the day. A real Prince Charming pic.twitter.com/PxuqizSrOf
— The Sun (@TheSun) November 13, 2019
While leaving the gala — held to honor the hardworking volunteers at Shout, a mental health outreach program — Kate Middleton was walking toward her car with her husband by her side and a bouquet of flowers in her arms. Within just a few steps from the car, one of Kate's Gianvito Rossi pumps almost fell right off her foot, causing her to nearly stumble. Walking alongside her, Prince William reached out and quickly steadied her. Kate laughed off the mild mishap, giggling away in the face of potential embarrassment. It was awkward, but kind of romantic.
Stairs prove troublesome for Kate Middleton's gown
Prince William and Catherine, Princess of Wales, epitomized royal elegance when they walked the red carpet at the BAFTAs in February 2023. William looked sharp in a custom-tailored tuxedo, while Kate Middleton absolutely stunned in a white, one-shoulder Alexander McQueen gown, which she paired with full-length black evening gloves. The pair glided over the red carpet like fairytale heroes and looked utterly smitten with one another. Well, they did until Kate stumbled on the stairs.
Girrlll she even almost fell 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/1TC3RQLxoI
— Susie Glass (@somtintasty) February 19, 2023
Kate was chatting to someone at the awards while she and William ascended the marble stairs inside the venue. As they got to the top, she seemed to not bring her foot up high enough and tripped on the final step. Kate seemingly looked to William when she tripped, but the prince seemed not to notice in the moment. This small oversight was enough to bring the royal couple's loudest critics out of the woodwork, with people slamming him for his lack of response (at least, in the two seconds of footage available for people to see).
Pregnant Kate Middleton gets her heel stuck in a grate
Heels will always be a thorn in the side of Catherine, Princess of Wales, regardless of how much regal grace and charm she organically radiates. Even when pregnant and glowing, Kate Middleton had to contend with a bit of a snafu while visiting the Action on Addiction Community Treatment center in Wickford, England, in February 2018. The princess rocked one of the many underrated ensembles that showed off her killer legs, which were only accentuated by a pair of black stilettos.
As she arrived at the event, Kate's narrow heel got stuck in a metal grate in the asphalt, catching her shoe and stopping her in her tracks. Turning what could have been a bad fall into a moment of grace under pressure, Kate managed to not only keep her footing, but she also kept her shoe intact and extricated herself from the sticky situation. Even when pregnant and in heels, it's next to impossible to break Kate's determined façade.