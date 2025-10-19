Rare Kate Middleton Stumbles & Fumbles That Broke Her Royal Composure

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is known for keeping up appearances and maintaining her impeccable composure in any and all circumstances. She's also known for her flawless fashion sense and her ability to occasionally take stylistic risks, from her bold blonde hairstyle change in August 2025 to her plethora of perfect pantsuits. She's even been known to go super casual by donning some decidedly unqueenly outfits over the years. Through it all, though, she's naturally given off the most regal of vibes.

However, no one is perfect, no matter how hard they try to convince people otherwise, and Kate Middleton is no different. Regardless of her phenomenal style, Kate has taken a few tumbles and missteps that came close to outright embarrassment, putting some real strain on her royal composure. While she has largely laughed off the stumbles and handled these situations with grace and class, she wasn't entirely able to hold up the old English adage about keeping a stiff upper lip when it came to certain high-profile mishaps.