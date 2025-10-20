The Glaring Red Flag In Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Involving Daughter Ireland

Hilaria Baldwin gave her husband, Alec Baldwin, a bold ultimatum early on in their romance, and his response to it exposes a potential red flag in their relationship. On the August 7, 2025, episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast (via People), the former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant said she told the actor that she would only move forward in their relationship under specific conditions. Namely, she needed to get along well with his eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin.

"I told Alec before I met [Ireland], I said, 'If she doesn't like me, I'm not gonna stay because I can't hurt a family,'" she explained to podcast host Amanda Hirsch. It's actually a very considerate, mature condition that puts the well-being of a child before the excitement and impulsivity sometimes associated with new love. Instead, it was Alec's reaction to Hilaria's terms that caused trouble, especially considering he feels the same way today, according to Hilaria.

"And he gets mad. He's all mad at me then. He gets mad at me when I say it now," Hilaria confessed. They were only dating at the time, and it's impressive his behavior didn't scare her away — who would get mad at their girlfriend for considering their daughter's feelings? Ireland was just a teenager when Alec and Hilaria met in 2011. That's an emotional time in a young girl's life, and Hilaria was right to put her first.