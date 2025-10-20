The Glaring Red Flag In Alec & Hilaria Baldwin's Relationship Involving Daughter Ireland
Hilaria Baldwin gave her husband, Alec Baldwin, a bold ultimatum early on in their romance, and his response to it exposes a potential red flag in their relationship. On the August 7, 2025, episode of the "Not Skinny But Not Fat" podcast (via People), the former "Dancing with the Stars" contestant said she told the actor that she would only move forward in their relationship under specific conditions. Namely, she needed to get along well with his eldest daughter, Ireland Baldwin.
"I told Alec before I met [Ireland], I said, 'If she doesn't like me, I'm not gonna stay because I can't hurt a family,'" she explained to podcast host Amanda Hirsch. It's actually a very considerate, mature condition that puts the well-being of a child before the excitement and impulsivity sometimes associated with new love. Instead, it was Alec's reaction to Hilaria's terms that caused trouble, especially considering he feels the same way today, according to Hilaria.
"And he gets mad. He's all mad at me then. He gets mad at me when I say it now," Hilaria confessed. They were only dating at the time, and it's impressive his behavior didn't scare her away — who would get mad at their girlfriend for considering their daughter's feelings? Ireland was just a teenager when Alec and Hilaria met in 2011. That's an emotional time in a young girl's life, and Hilaria was right to put her first.
Ireland credits Hilaria with helping her get close to her dad
Ireland Baldwin apparently has a great relationship with her stepmother and her seven stepsiblings — but her relationship with dad Alec Baldwin has been tumultuous since she was a child. After Alec's contentious divorce from Ireland's mother, Kim Basinger, he infamously lost his visitation rights with his daughter because he called her a pig in a leaked voicemail. Ireland has been open about her complicated relationship with her dad throughout the years, but things seem to have improved thanks to Hilaria Baldwin. Ireland posted a lengthy tribute to her stepmother on Instagram, thanking her for saving Alec's life and helping her build the close relationship she has with him today.
In the September 4, 2025, post on Instagram, Ireland holds a dog, Hilaria holds a baby, and the two strike an adorable pose together. "She saved my dad's life. She turned his health around and has shown him the forgiveness and kindness that he needed," Ireland wrote in the message. After detailing how she's bonded with her stepmother over their difficult childhoods, Ireland added, "She also recognizes and nourishes the parts of my father that are the most compassionate and wonderful. She's taught him that he doesn't need to suffer inside of his own head and stay stuck in his own past."