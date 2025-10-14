Kimberly Guilfoyle Cozies Up To New Man With Her Cringey Dance Moves At London Gala
Kimberly Guilfoyle is ready to start her new life in Greece after months of waiting to be confirmed as the new U.S. ambassador to the Hellenic Republic. She kicked off her career move with a stop in the U.K. on October 9, 2025, for the London Gala. The annual fundraiser, sponsored by the Hellenic Initiative, benefits humanitarian efforts in Greece and Cyprus. It also offered Guilfoyle an opportunity to meet with influential figures and to cut loose...sort of. Greek Reporter posted a video from the night of Guilfoyle dancing with singer Konstantinos Argiros. It's fair to say that it was no "Dancing With the Stars" performance. Her stiff-armed twirls and swaying were more awkward than joyful, and the moment ended quickly with a side hug between the two.
The night out offers hope that the former Fox News host might finally move on from her public heartbreak. Guilfoyle's social media posts remind everyone she used to be engaged to Donald Trump Jr. Most recently, she posted photo collages giving birthday greetings to Tiffany Trump and Lara Trump, Don Jr.'s younger sister and sister-in-law. A majority of the pics included her with her ex-fiancé, which suggests she still defines herself by her connection to him. But taking a turn on the dance floor with Greece's top recording artist could indicate a willingness to let go of her past. Before anyone jumps to romantic conclusions, we must add that Argiros got married just three months ago. Still, it must have been fun for the ambassador to fangirl for a night.
Guilfoyle may be ready to change dance partners
The London Gala wasn't the first time Kimberly Guilfoyle's cringey dancing was caught on video. Donald Trump Jr. still keeps a years-old clip on his Instagram page of his ex busting a move on two separate occasions. As disasters go, it's not on the level of Elaine's dancing on "Seinfeld," which George aptly described as "a full-body dry heave set to music" (per YouTube). But her tight, controlled movements indicate the ambassador finds it hard to relax and let the music take over. That same self-consciousness extends to Guilfoyle's inappropriate wardrobe as well, which helped lead to the end of her engagement. A source once told People that Don Jr. often vented to his friends about his former fiancée's insistence on wearing skin-baring outfits. "Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual," said the insider. Nor did she ever look completely comfortable in them.
Guilfoyle's attire at the London Gala was a step in the right direction. Her red gown featured a minidress with a full embroidered overlay from neck to floor. It was just sheer enough to be fun and fit in without causing controversy — kind of like her ambassadorship itself. And if this new footage prompts Don Jr. to clear his social media feed of his ex's choreography, so be it. An even better scenario would be having him give a few likes to Guilfoyle's posts about her big fat Greek adventure; thus far, he's been silent. That would be something to dance about.