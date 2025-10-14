Kimberly Guilfoyle Cozies Up To New Man With Her Cringey Dance Moves At London Gala

Kimberly Guilfoyle is ready to start her new life in Greece after months of waiting to be confirmed as the new U.S. ambassador to the Hellenic Republic. She kicked off her career move with a stop in the U.K. on October 9, 2025, for the London Gala. The annual fundraiser, sponsored by the Hellenic Initiative, benefits humanitarian efforts in Greece and Cyprus. It also offered Guilfoyle an opportunity to meet with influential figures and to cut loose...sort of. Greek Reporter posted a video from the night of Guilfoyle dancing with singer Konstantinos Argiros. It's fair to say that it was no "Dancing With the Stars" performance. Her stiff-armed twirls and swaying were more awkward than joyful, and the moment ended quickly with a side hug between the two.

The night out offers hope that the former Fox News host might finally move on from her public heartbreak. Guilfoyle's social media posts remind everyone she used to be engaged to Donald Trump Jr. Most recently, she posted photo collages giving birthday greetings to Tiffany Trump and Lara Trump, Don Jr.'s younger sister and sister-in-law. A majority of the pics included her with her ex-fiancé, which suggests she still defines herself by her connection to him. But taking a turn on the dance floor with Greece's top recording artist could indicate a willingness to let go of her past. Before anyone jumps to romantic conclusions, we must add that Argiros got married just three months ago. Still, it must have been fun for the ambassador to fangirl for a night.