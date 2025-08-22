Kristi Noem Keeps Making The Same Makeup Mistake & It's Seriously Aging Her
The phrase "less is more" is one that Kristi Noem, Secretary of Homeland Security, might want to consider when it comes to applying her makeup. We know that she's often putting herself in front of cameras for her job, like Noem's glammed up military Barbie video or the times that Noem donned head scratching costumes for public appearances, so makeup is basically a must. But why does she wear so much? Time and again, we have seen Noem wearing too much makeup to the point where it looks caked on. There's a number of makeup mistakes that can make you look older, and it seems like Noem is leaning into all of them.
The biggest issue seems to be with her foundation. When your foundation is applied as heavily as Noem's often is, it can settle in your pores, wrinkles, and any blemishes, helping to accentuate them rather than hide them. While we all have pores and wrinkles, emphasizing them the way that Noem has only makes her look older. And as we age, our skin gets drier and more fragile, and we have to adapt our skincare routine, including our makeup, to accommodate for those changes. Noem doesn't seem to have made that adaptation quite yet, though we wish she would.
Kristi Noem might benefit from a change to skincare routine, and we're not the only ones who've noticed
There's been speculation that Kristi Noem has had plastic surgery, seemingly to help make her look younger. But her makeup application is fighting against that by making her look older. Considering how often Noem has her picture taken and presumably how many times she's seen herself in photos, we're baffled by why she keeps making this same mistake. It might be that Noem is prepping her face to look good from far away as compared to up close photos. But either way, we think that Noem would benefit from taking a look at her moisturizer and primer game to help make her makeup go on more smoothly.
Her appearance and seeming attempts at looking youthful, which are backfiring, has caught people's attention. On X (formerly known as Twitter), one person posted: ""I am not 53 years old. I am not 53 years old! I am NOT 53 years old! I AM NOT 53 YEARS OLD!" — Kristi Noem, 53 years old, weeping as she trowels on more makeup." Another said, "You are wearing way too much foundation. It makes your skin look like the surface of the moon."
Noem's looks were recently a plot point on a Season 27 episode of "South Park." The show also highlighted the time she admitted to killing her dog; one of the most controversial things that Noem has ever done.