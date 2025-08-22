Kristi Noem Keeps Making The Same Makeup Mistake & It's Seriously Aging Her

There's been speculation that Kristi Noem has had plastic surgery, seemingly to help make her look younger. But her makeup application is fighting against that by making her look older. Considering how often Noem has her picture taken and presumably how many times she's seen herself in photos, we're baffled by why she keeps making this same mistake. It might be that Noem is prepping her face to look good from far away as compared to up close photos. But either way, we think that Noem would benefit from taking a look at her moisturizer and primer game to help make her makeup go on more smoothly.

Her appearance and seeming attempts at looking youthful, which are backfiring, has caught people's attention. On X (formerly known as Twitter), one person posted: ""I am not 53 years old. I am not 53 years old! I am NOT 53 years old! I AM NOT 53 YEARS OLD!" — Kristi Noem, 53 years old, weeping as she trowels on more makeup." Another said, "You are wearing way too much foundation. It makes your skin look like the surface of the moon."

Noem's looks were recently a plot point on a Season 27 episode of "South Park." The show also highlighted the time she admitted to killing her dog; one of the most controversial things that Noem has ever done.