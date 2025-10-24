JD Vance Gets Booed Everywhere He Goes & It's Surely Destroying His Self-Esteem

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are times when it appears that Vice President JD Vance has thinner skin than President Donald Trump, and given Trump's fragile ego, that's saying something. Vance's insecurity was confirmed by Ron Howard, who directed the movie version of Vance's 2016 memoir, "Hillbilly Elegy: A Memoir of a Family and Culture in Crisis." Howard noted that Vance didn't like it when the film failed to get positive reviews, so our guess is that he's not a big fan of getting booed in public — especially when it keeps happening.

In March 2025, JD and wife Usha Vance were perhaps hoping for a quiet night watching the National Symphony Orchestra at the Kennedy Center, but they were greeted by boos. Andrew Roth, global affairs correspondent for The Guardian, filmed the negative reaction to JD and Usha's entrance and posted it to X. The clip went viral, with JD appearing unbothered as he laughed, chatted with Usha, waved, and took a drink as the boos and jeers continued.

JD and Usha were at the Kennedy Center not long after Trump took over as board chair, and some performances on the schedule were canceled for being too "woke" for Trump's liking. So it could be that the boos weren't necessarily targeted at Vance. Or it could be that the audience was irritated about having to wait for security, with the second couple's arrival causing the concert to be delayed.