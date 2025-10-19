What Happened To Steven Avery From Making A Murderer?

The following article mentions murder and sexual assault.

The second season of Netflix's "Making a Murderer" ended with Steven Avery's post-conviction attorney vowing to continue her fight to get him a new trial. Part two of the docuseries was released in October 2018. As of this writing, Avery remains behind bars and continues to maintain his innocence.

Avery was convicted of the murder of Teresa Halbach in 2007 and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Halbach was visiting his salvage yard on Halloween in 2005 to take pictures of a van for Auto Trader magazine. While he continues to insist that the victim left his property, a confession from Avery's nephew, Brendan Dassey, painted a different picture.

Like "American Murder: The Family Next Door," "Jeffrey Epstein: Filthy Rich," and Netflix's documentary about the Tinder Swindler, "Making a Murderer" explores the ins and outs of a true crime story. Dassey and Avery's convictions have garnered international attention due to allegations of coercion, tampered evidence, and corrupt law enforcement. Here's what we know about Steven Avery's case and what has happened to him since "Making A Murderer" was released.