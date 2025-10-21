Meghan Markle's Biggest Fashion Fails Since Leaving The Royal Family

In the past, Meghan Markle liked to blame the royal fashion rules she couldn't stand as a reason for many of her constrained and somewhat boring looks, but was that really a valid excuse? Years after stepping away from royal life — but while still using her multiple royal titles – Meghan's personal style remains decidedly predictable. The only factor that sets her outfits apart from anything else are their hefty price tags. Her wardrobe experiments are few and far between, and many of her choices are safe and cautious, making her seem allergic to anything that could be considered fashion-forward.

Meghan's Paris Fashion Week debut in October 2025 — she invited herself — didn't change that perception one bit. In fact, it reinforced the idea that, even during a week dedicated to the boldest and trendiest looks, the actor-turned-duchess continued to lean toward conservative, risk-averse ensembles. The only thing that shocked us was, once again, just how expensive Meghan's outfits are. There's never much boldness, color, or character in her aesthetic.

After everything she's said about having to stay away from color and bold choices during her time with the royal family, it's easy to see why people are scratching their heads at Meghan's biggest fashion fails since leaving the royal family. From a terrible-fitting red carpet look to her bland Paris Fashion Week entrance, Meghan may need to stop blaming outside factors and take a closer look at her own style choices.