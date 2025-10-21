Meghan Markle's Biggest Fashion Fails Since Leaving The Royal Family
In the past, Meghan Markle liked to blame the royal fashion rules she couldn't stand as a reason for many of her constrained and somewhat boring looks, but was that really a valid excuse? Years after stepping away from royal life — but while still using her multiple royal titles – Meghan's personal style remains decidedly predictable. The only factor that sets her outfits apart from anything else are their hefty price tags. Her wardrobe experiments are few and far between, and many of her choices are safe and cautious, making her seem allergic to anything that could be considered fashion-forward.
Meghan's Paris Fashion Week debut in October 2025 — she invited herself — didn't change that perception one bit. In fact, it reinforced the idea that, even during a week dedicated to the boldest and trendiest looks, the actor-turned-duchess continued to lean toward conservative, risk-averse ensembles. The only thing that shocked us was, once again, just how expensive Meghan's outfits are. There's never much boldness, color, or character in her aesthetic.
After everything she's said about having to stay away from color and bold choices during her time with the royal family, it's easy to see why people are scratching their heads at Meghan's biggest fashion fails since leaving the royal family. From a terrible-fitting red carpet look to her bland Paris Fashion Week entrance, Meghan may need to stop blaming outside factors and take a closer look at her own style choices.
When Meghan debuted at Paris Fashion Week 2025
Meghan Markle made her very first appearance at Paris Fashion Week in 2025, and out of everything that went wrong for Meghan, the main issue can be boiled down to the fact that she stuck to the safest neutrals: black and white. She didn't bother experimenting with texture, color, or new styles. Both of her Fashion Week styles included capes and ill-fitting garments that swallowed her figure and felt so restrained and uninspired. Perhaps being across the pond in Europe made her mindful of her duchess title, but even then, surely there were better options to make some kind of statement.
When Meghan's wide-leg fit fell flat
In April 2025, Meghan Markle made an appearance at the TIME100 Summit in New York City, missing the mark entirely while donning a beige wide-leg suit. Though the linen suit was very much seasonally appropriate, the neutral color did nothing to flatter her complexion. Although Meghan is 5 feet 6 inches and not considered petite, the trousers were simply too long and wide to be considered fashionable and created an awkward, boxy silhouette that flattened her frame. If we're being real, the $5,000 Ralph Lauren suit would have looked so much better on Meghan's long and lean estranged sister-in-law, Kate Middleton.
When Meghan finally wore color and it flopped
In September 2021, Meghan Markle was photographed on the streets of Harlem in a monochromatic red ensemble that was very expensive but just fell flat. Meghan opted for a red Loro Piana cashmere coat that retails for nearly $6,000, paired with matching wide-leg trousers and a coordinating top. She even finished the look with pointed red pumps. While the bold color was a different take from her usual neutral looks, the overall fit didn't really do her any favors. Both the coat and the pants' lack of structure hid her frame. Again, this is another one of her outfits that would've suited someone taller.
When Meghan opted for a shapeless little black dress
For the Paley Honors Fall Gala in December 2024, Meghan Markle strutted down the red carpet in a strapless black Oscar de la Renta gown. And while the look should have turned heads, the gown looked like it was off the rack rather than tailored for someone with Meghan's status. The sweetheart neckline with the shimmering diamond necklace and the high slit had so much potential, but the dress made it look like the duchess had no waist. It completely disrupted her natural proportions and muted her height and lean frame. Expensive on paper, the overall effect felt more like a high school prom outfit than red carpet elegance.
When Meghan's neutral outfit was too tall
In September 2023, Meghan Markle made her way to Düsseldorf, Germany to attend the Invictus Games. For the occasion, she donned another monochromatic ensemble in creamy white hues that, while elegant, just didn't flatter Meghan's frame. She wore a Cuyana high-waisted pant paired with a matching silk trench and fitted white tank top. The outfit's silhouette was similar to those that taller figures like Kendall Jenner or Nicole Kidman would look stunning in, but seriously overwhelmed Meghan's frame. The outfit was definitely fall chic, but the pants were so high-waisted on her that it sat right under her bust, making her proportions look awkward.
When Meghan combined every neutral color she could think of
When Meghan Markle attended a wheelchair basketball match at the Invictus Games in February 2025, she wore another very neutral and honestly boring outfit. She paired dark-wash Veronica Beard bootcut jeans with a gray Dôen blazer that had a brown velvet collar detail, wearing a navy La Ligne sweater underneath and donning black Stuart Weitzman boots. There were way too many neutrals trying to work together, but the mix of texture and colors clashed rather than complemented each other, leaving the outfit looking lackluster. Meghan might have to just admit it — nobody's forcing her to wear boring clothes; it's just her style.