Awkward Photos & Videos Of Pete Hegseth That Will Haunt Him Forever

Since being appointed as the Secretary of Defense by Donald Trump, Pete Hegseth has been involved in multiple major controversies and scandals. He has also repeatedly offended people through his proclamations regarding military fitness and drawn criticism for his war against beards in the armed forces. However, long before his public profile skyrocketed as an embattled politician – hounded by rumors of an illicit affair and allegations of sexual misconduct – he was an embattled Fox News host who embarrassed himself on and off screen.

While Hegseth has been involved in many political controversies, from the Signal scandal to the Pentagon's pressuring of reporters, it will probably be some of his more awkward and embarrassing moments that will haunt him forever. Though Hegseth surely hoped that these incidents would somehow fall through the cracks and be forgotten, these moments were instead caught on camera and will live on in perpetuity online.