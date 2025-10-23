Victoria And David Beckham Once Faced Some Major Money Problems

David and Victoria Beckham are one of the biggest power couples in the world. Their lavish July 1999 wedding was such a big event that they made history when they sold their wedding photos to Britain's OK! magazine for over a million pounds. But despite the lavish life they've raised their four children to have, the Beckhams are not immune to money problems. The Spice Girl formerly known as Posh and the retired soccer player have taken financial risks in their careers, as they discussed in the new Netflix docuseries, "Victoria Beckham."

Victoria officially moved from pop stardom to the fashion world when she launched her eponymous fashion line in 2008. In 2016, the line appeared to be doing well, but as discussed in the series, the brand was millions of dollars in debt and being kept alive by David's cash infusions.

"I almost lost everything. And that was a dark, dark time," Victoria recalled on camera (per Variety). "I used to cry before I went to work every day because I just, I felt like a firefighter. We were tens of millions in the red." She said she was embarrassed to have to ask David for money. He admitted that he did it for as long as he could because part of marriage is supporting your partner's dreams, but he eventually had to tell her he couldn't afford to keep saving her. "Part of that conversation broke my heart because Victoria is a proud woman," he said. "So for her to have to come to me and say, 'We need some more money, the business needs more money,' that was hard for both of us."