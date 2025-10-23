Victoria And David Beckham Once Faced Some Major Money Problems
David and Victoria Beckham are one of the biggest power couples in the world. Their lavish July 1999 wedding was such a big event that they made history when they sold their wedding photos to Britain's OK! magazine for over a million pounds. But despite the lavish life they've raised their four children to have, the Beckhams are not immune to money problems. The Spice Girl formerly known as Posh and the retired soccer player have taken financial risks in their careers, as they discussed in the new Netflix docuseries, "Victoria Beckham."
Victoria officially moved from pop stardom to the fashion world when she launched her eponymous fashion line in 2008. In 2016, the line appeared to be doing well, but as discussed in the series, the brand was millions of dollars in debt and being kept alive by David's cash infusions.
"I almost lost everything. And that was a dark, dark time," Victoria recalled on camera (per Variety). "I used to cry before I went to work every day because I just, I felt like a firefighter. We were tens of millions in the red." She said she was embarrassed to have to ask David for money. He admitted that he did it for as long as he could because part of marriage is supporting your partner's dreams, but he eventually had to tell her he couldn't afford to keep saving her. "Part of that conversation broke my heart because Victoria is a proud woman," he said. "So for her to have to come to me and say, 'We need some more money, the business needs more money,' that was hard for both of us."
How Victoria Beckham turned her business around
Victoria Beckham stopped taking money from her husband, David Beckham, and asked David Belhassen of NEO Investment Partners to partner with her. According to Variety, Belhassen reflected on the state of the fashion line's financials when he first came in during an interview in "Victoria Beckham" on Netflix. "Frankly, I'd never seen something as hard as that to fix," he said. He and Victoria both admitted that they think people had difficulty saying no to her, even about superfluous details like the plants in the office. Belhassen said she was spending over $75,000 a year on the plants and hiring a service to take care of them.
"People thought that I wasn't used to hearing no. I'll hold my hands up and be accountable for things that I have done that I should have done and could have done differently," Victoria said. The series ended on a high note, with a successful Paris Fashion Week show and Victoria telling David she wanted to keep succeeding in fashion to make her family proud, but the brand is reportedly still in debt. According to The Guardian, the company's losses increased to about $6.6 million in 2025 after a few successful years (converted from pounds by The Cut), and is reportedly being kept alive by an $8.2 million loan.