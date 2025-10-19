Kevin Costner's Downfall From Fame Is So Tragic

Kevin Costner's fall from grace began much earlier than most people realize. Although he seemed to have established himself as a formidable force in Hollywood after bagging two Oscars for "Dancing with the Wolves" in 1991, time would prove that his career would be far more tumultuous. Only four years after his wins, Costner produced and starred in the $175 million film, "Waterworld," which turned out to be a critical dud and a financial disaster, incurring an eye-watering $103 million in losses, per Screen Rant.

In addition to tainting his reputation as a force to be reckoned with, the film also cost him a pretty penny since he was rumored to have poured $22 million of his own money into it. Worse, in a July 2020 interview with Yahoo!, "Waterworld" screenwriter, Peter Rader, revealed that Steven Spielberg had strongly cautioned Costner against shooting on a real body of water as it would only add a layer of unnecessary difficulties and expenses. Unfortunately, Costner didn't heed the advice of the man who made "Jaws" and endured an infamously difficult and messy shoot.

If all of that wasn't bad enough already, the ill-fated action flick also reportedly impacted Costner's marriage to Candy Silva. According to a 1994 People article, Costner's first marriage ended after 16 years because his then-wife felt that the reports suggesting he was having an affair with a hula dancer who worked in the hotel he lived in while filming "Waterworld" were the final nail in the coffin for their union. In the following years, Costner was embroiled in several other controversies that only made it harder for him to have a sustained comeback.