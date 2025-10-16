8 Times Trump Accidentally Exposed His True Skin Tone With This Rookie Mistake

President Donald Trump has been under a watchful eye ever since makeup appeared on the back of his hand to cover up a persistent bruise. But it may have been the first time he thought to apply makeup to his hand at all. Through the many years of Trump's creative dabbling in the role of makeup artist, he has failed to grasp that fake tans should give the appearance of consistent coloring. That means applying his burnt orange colored bronzer to more than just his face because, as his application stands now, Trump's hands give him away big time.

Questions about the President's orange complexion and allegations of possible bronzer mishaps have been going on for years, with a slew of photos that serve as evidence. You'd think someone who was once the owner of the "Miss Universe" beauty pageants would know a thing or two about proper makeup application, but Trump's consistent rookie mistake is proof that he walked away from that role without learning a single lesson.