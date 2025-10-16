Did Cheryl Hines Get A Mar-A-Lago Makeover? Plastic Surgeon Analyzes Side By Side Pics To Find Out

Donald Trump's second term has had a lasting impact on beauty, particularly among his inner circle. Beyond "Republican makeup," there's a set of cosmetic surgery trends known as "Mar-a-Lago face." Although she's Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines identifies as an independent, and it was a major adjustment for her when her husband became affiliated with Trump. "I've met such interesting people that are so — were — were so out of my wheelhouse," Hines remarked to Meghan McCain on her podcast, "Citizen McCain." However, she also added, "I have a genuinely good time with these guys."

Hines has undergone a stunning transformation throughout her acting career, and she's already been subject to plastic surgery rumors in the past. Now that she's expanded her friend group, has she jumped on the MAGA makeover train? The List reached out to Dr. Michael Niccole, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Newport Beach, California, to get his exclusive expert opinion. After comparing photos of Hines from 2001 and 2025, "It looks like she may have had some cosmetic procedures rather than major surgery." the founder/Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa explained. "Her lips look slightly fuller and smoother — that can be because she's likely had some filler, and the softness around her eyes might suggest some light Botox."

Even so, he praised Hines for judicious tweaks without being excessive. "She looks refreshed and not overdone," Niccole explained. "She avoided the 'Mar-a-Lago face' features like overly plumped cheeks or lips."