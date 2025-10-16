Did Cheryl Hines Get A Mar-A-Lago Makeover? Plastic Surgeon Analyzes Side By Side Pics To Find Out
Donald Trump's second term has had a lasting impact on beauty, particularly among his inner circle. Beyond "Republican makeup," there's a set of cosmetic surgery trends known as "Mar-a-Lago face." Although she's Robert F. Kennedy Jr.'s wife, Cheryl Hines identifies as an independent, and it was a major adjustment for her when her husband became affiliated with Trump. "I've met such interesting people that are so — were — were so out of my wheelhouse," Hines remarked to Meghan McCain on her podcast, "Citizen McCain." However, she also added, "I have a genuinely good time with these guys."
Hines has undergone a stunning transformation throughout her acting career, and she's already been subject to plastic surgery rumors in the past. Now that she's expanded her friend group, has she jumped on the MAGA makeover train? The List reached out to Dr. Michael Niccole, a board-certified plastic surgeon in Newport Beach, California, to get his exclusive expert opinion. After comparing photos of Hines from 2001 and 2025, "It looks like she may have had some cosmetic procedures rather than major surgery." the founder/Medical Director of CosmetiCare Plastic Surgery Center & MedSpa explained. "Her lips look slightly fuller and smoother — that can be because she's likely had some filler, and the softness around her eyes might suggest some light Botox."
Even so, he praised Hines for judicious tweaks without being excessive. "She looks refreshed and not overdone," Niccole explained. "She avoided the 'Mar-a-Lago face' features like overly plumped cheeks or lips."
Hines has hinted at a balanced view of cosmetic procedures
Back in 2021, Cheryl Hines showed appreciation for her current look, when she posted a contemporary photo along with a vintage snap from middle school on Instagram. Hines noted that time had a way of evening up features that had previously bothered her, like her teeth. Hines' daughter, who grew up to be her twin, was 16 at the time, and the actor wanted to set an example of self-confidence. She was a big proponent of self-care through diet and exercise, and the mother-daughter duo even created their own brand of skincare products from 2023 until Robert F. Kennedy Jr. joined Donald Trump's cabinet in 2025.
"Don't try too much to be somebody else," Hines advised New Beauty. "Work with you've got, make it your best and feel good about yourself." This outlook is likely preventing Hines from being tempted to get a Mar-a-Lago makeover. Instead, Hines appears to be ok with living with some of her past skincare mistakes. As Dr. Michael Niccole noticed when he compared Hines' photos, the actor has some visible lines in her neck area. While Hines has attested to regularly using sunscreen on her face, she's been candid about missed opportunities, like her neck. "I wish I would have [put sunscreen on] my décolleté as well, because that has a lot of sun damage," Hines admitted to New Beauty.