Kaitlan Collins' Fiery Reputation Has A Peer Begging Her To Do This One Thing With Trump
CNN's Kaitlan Collins has established quite a name and reputation for herself as a hard-hitting reporter. There have been several instances of Collins verbally sparring with MAGA leaders on air, which led to one fellow news personality singing her praises. In the October 16 episode of "The Weekly Show" podcast, host Jon Stewart claimed that Collins just might be one of the only journalists around who can stand up to Trump and his deflecting insults.
"I think she's the only one that even they aren't sure what to do with," Stewart said in reference to Collins' ability to side-step the current administration's wily tactics. He praised her ability to be so "matter of fact" and her choices to circle back to things the administration might not want people to remember. Stewart then said that "it would be cool to see" Collins and her calm but firm demeanor hold Trump accountable. Although it seems that Trump is more than happy to avoid Collins and her questions. In fact, Trump just might be using the ongoing feud between Collins and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to his advantage.
Trump seems happy letting Karoline Leavitt fight his battles
While Donald Trump doesn't seem too keen on sitting down with Kaitlan Collins on his own, it does appear as if he's happy to let his press secretary do the fighting for him. Karoline Leavitt and Collins have gotten petty with each other many times, suggesting that they both possess the ability to get under each other's skin — something that Trump might appreciate about Leavitt, especially since it seems that several other conservative leaders have struggled to come off looking good when interacting with the CNN reporter.
Earlier this month, Collins pushed Montana senator Tim Sheehy to issue a statement after pressing him on ways the Trump administration's policies are hurting his state (via NBC Montana). And at the end of September, she fact-checked House Speaker Mike Johnson during their sit-down on "The Source With Kaitlan Collins." While her ability to make these leaders have to pivot on the fly is remarkable, there still seems to be a roadblock when it comes to Leavitt. Then again, that could just be due to Leavitt's impressive ability to go low when Collins is trying to keep a steady hand. However, even Leavitt's hypocritical advice to Collins is wearing thin, possibly indicating that, should Collins continue in her calm and steadfast manner, she just might get her chance to make Jon Stewart proud.