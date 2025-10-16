Kaitlan Collins' Fiery Reputation Has A Peer Begging Her To Do This One Thing With Trump

CNN's Kaitlan Collins has established quite a name and reputation for herself as a hard-hitting reporter. There have been several instances of Collins verbally sparring with MAGA leaders on air, which led to one fellow news personality singing her praises. In the October 16 episode of "The Weekly Show" podcast, host Jon Stewart claimed that Collins just might be one of the only journalists around who can stand up to Trump and his deflecting insults.

"I think she's the only one that even they aren't sure what to do with," Stewart said in reference to Collins' ability to side-step the current administration's wily tactics. He praised her ability to be so "matter of fact" and her choices to circle back to things the administration might not want people to remember. Stewart then said that "it would be cool to see" Collins and her calm but firm demeanor hold Trump accountable. Although it seems that Trump is more than happy to avoid Collins and her questions. In fact, Trump just might be using the ongoing feud between Collins and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt to his advantage.