Karoline Leavitt's Snarky Advice For Kaitlan Collins In Press Briefing Spat Gets Called Out As Hypocritical
Karoline Leavitt is one of those people who can't stand CNN's Kaitlan Collins, and that was evident during the October 6 White House press conference. Collins was questioning Leavitt about Donald Trump's decision to send National Guard troops to Portland over protests against ICE, and the fact that the Portland police chief doesn't agree with his assessment of the situation. Leavitt snapped back with: "I would encourage you as a reporter to go on the ground and to take a look for yourself ... you're probably talking to partisan Democrat officials who are opposed to everything this president does."
.@PressSec smacks down Fake News @kaitlancollins for denying Portland crime: "I would encourage you, as a reporter, to go on the ground and to take a look for yourself... You're probably talking to partisan Democrat officials who are opposed to everything this President does." pic.twitter.com/ZVjKMBooVK
— Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) October 6, 2025
Leavitt has shown her deep love of Trump many times as press secretary, and she seems to be essentially doing what she's accusing Collins of doing (hating everything Trump does), just in reverse. People have noted that anything that Trump does, Leavitt is going to praise and support. Granted, that is her job.
Leavitt's dustup with Collins comes as a federal judge has ruled that Trump's call to send troops to Portland was uncalled for. Judge Karin Immergut, who was nominated by Trump in 2018 to her position as a federal judge in the U.S. District Court for the District of Oregon, stated in her temporary restraining order that there was "substantial evidence that the protests at the Portland ICE facility were not significantly violent," via CNN. This is in direct opposition to the claims that Leavitt and others in the Trump administration are making.
Portlanders don't agree with Karoline Leavitt's description of the city
There were also those on social media wo wondered whether Karoline Leavitt herself had been to Portland, Oregon, to see the situation firsthand, the way that she wanted Kaitlan Collins to do. People have also pointed out that they haven't seen problems in Portland that would justify Donald Trump's response, nor Leavitt's description of it as "war-ravaged," via KOMO News.
Along with the quote from the Portland police chief that Collins referenced in the testy exchange with Leavitt, one person said, "I have a home in Portland. This is manufactured chaos on behalf of the Trump administration." Another commented: "I live in Portland and outside of a two-block radius downtown, some evenings, nothing at all is happening. When protests do get unruly, it's maybe a few dozen hooligans and nothing that local police can't handle." And one person joked, "I was just in Portland, on the ground. The police chief is correct. It's still lovely. They were out of the teeny tiny pumpkins at the Farmers Market tho..."
Leavitt has had her share of blunders while press secretary, and there have been moments when some have doubted that she's telling the whole truth. One example is the time when Leavitt said that the bruising on Trump's hand that's covered up by makeup comes from him shaking so many hands.