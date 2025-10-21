The Most Expensive Wedding Dresses Brides Actually Bought On TLC's Say Yes To The Dress

Fashion and fantasy are delightfully blended in one of TLC's best-performing franchises, "Say Yes to the Dress," a show where brides from across the world flock to Kleinfeld, the famed New York City bridal salon, to find their dream wedding gowns. Aided by beloved cast members, such as Kleinfeld's renowned fashion director and designer, Randy Fenoli, "Say Yes to the Dress" participants experience the thrill of selecting, trying on, and potentially purchasing a gorgeous gown for their wedding day. However, all that glam can come with a hefty price tag.

Fans of the show won't be surprised to learn that Kleinfeld is the home of some incredibly expensive gowns. Designers like the frequently featured Pnina Torai offer extravagant and jaw-dropping garments that have garnered fame and awe in the "Say Yes to the Dress" community and fashion enthusiasts worldwide. In fact, most of the most expensive gowns ever purchased on the show were designed by Pnina Tornai. Whether that's because her name is now synonymous with "Say Yes to the Dress" due to her status as a Kleinfeld-exclusive designer, or because her gowns are drop-dead gorgeous, who can say?

Occasionally, brides featured on the show have the luxury of shopping without a budget, and consultants can show them the most dazzling, eye-catching gowns at their disposal. Though the most expensive option isn't always the one purchased, there have been quite a few high-dollar gowns that privileged brides have had the pleasure of saying "yes" to.