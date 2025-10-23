Do Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid's Daughters Get Along? What We Know About Their Relationship
Initially, there were several signs suggesting that Bradley Cooper's romance with Gigi Hadid was all a PR stunt. However, time has proven their relationship is the real deal. In May 2025, an insider informed People that Hadid and Cooper had taken a big step and introduced their daughters from previous relationships to each other, divulging, "Bradley's daughter, Lea, is so sweet and gentle with Khai, [Hadid's daughter]." The two girls had also gotten to know each other better through playdates. The sweet bond between Lea, whom Cooper shares with model Irina Shayk, and Khai, who is Hadid's daughter with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, only grew with time. In August 2025, a People source shared an update on their friendship, gushing, "Khai and Lea see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier."
They were also pleased to note that Hadid and Cooper had found a way to fit their relationship into their busy schedules while also prioritizing quality time with their respective children. Notably, Hadid and Cooper's relationship timeline reportedly began sometime around October 2023, so it seems like they took things slow and ensured that their romance would go the distance before involving their daughters. Still, it's safe to say that the all-important step may have been in the back of their minds, especially considering that an Entertainment Tonight insider dished that Hadid and Cooper had bonded over their parental duties. However, Lea and Khai aren't the only members of Hadid and Cooper's families who are pleased with their relationship.
Gigi Hadid and Bradley Cooper's relationship is reportedly getting serious
Bradley Cooper and Gigi Hadid's hard launch sparked a brutal Internet war over their 20-year age gap. However, the couple and their respective families paid the critics no mind chiefly because of how happy they are together. A few days after Gigi hard-launched her relationship with Cooper through an Instagram post, in May 2025, a confidant proudly informed People that her family believed their romance was something special. "Yolanda [Hadid] and Bella [Hadid] love Bradley but the main thing they care about is that he treats Gigi with love and respect," they dished. "Bradley is different from any of Gigi's past relationships and they've never seen her this happy with a partner before."
The insider also revealed that the "Maestro" star fit right in with the Hadids. Additionally, in August 2025, a People source disclosed that Gigi's mother, Yolanda Hadid, was especially pleased by seeing her so at ease with her new beau. Cooper may have similarly won over Gigi's dad, Mohamed Hadid, when they all went out for dinner in December 2024. And the model appeared to be blending in equally well with her partner's family when she enjoyed a European vacation with Cooper's daughter and mother in August 2024.
Unsurprisingly, in July 2025, a Page Six insider giddily reported that the Oscar nominee was mulling over popping the question. The source also offered some further insight into the "Hangover" star's future plans with the stunning Victoria's Secret model, claiming, "They could picture a blended family with their daughters and their own kids." Although Gigi Hadid has had several reported romances since her Zayn Malik split in 2021, it seems as though her relationship with Cooper may be something special after all.