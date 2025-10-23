Do Bradley Cooper And Gigi Hadid's Daughters Get Along? What We Know About Their Relationship

Initially, there were several signs suggesting that Bradley Cooper's romance with Gigi Hadid was all a PR stunt. However, time has proven their relationship is the real deal. In May 2025, an insider informed People that Hadid and Cooper had taken a big step and introduced their daughters from previous relationships to each other, divulging, "Bradley's daughter, Lea, is so sweet and gentle with Khai, [Hadid's daughter]." The two girls had also gotten to know each other better through playdates. The sweet bond between Lea, whom Cooper shares with model Irina Shayk, and Khai, who is Hadid's daughter with former One Direction star Zayn Malik, only grew with time. In August 2025, a People source shared an update on their friendship, gushing, "Khai and Lea see each other all the time and get along really well, which has made everything so much easier."

They were also pleased to note that Hadid and Cooper had found a way to fit their relationship into their busy schedules while also prioritizing quality time with their respective children. Notably, Hadid and Cooper's relationship timeline reportedly began sometime around October 2023, so it seems like they took things slow and ensured that their romance would go the distance before involving their daughters. Still, it's safe to say that the all-important step may have been in the back of their minds, especially considering that an Entertainment Tonight insider dished that Hadid and Cooper had bonded over their parental duties. However, Lea and Khai aren't the only members of Hadid and Cooper's families who are pleased with their relationship.