Rare Times Usha Vance Actually Dressed Her Age In 2025
Since becoming the second lady of the United States in January 2025, Usha Vance has, more often than not, opted for more conservative and almost vintage ensembles. In the same way that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has routinely worn old-lady outfits that seem like their right off the set of "Golden Girls," Usha has frequently gone the same route. However, even after undergoing something of a complete style transformation over the past few years, Usha still occasionally manages to dress her age.
Born in January 1986, Vance has often been seen rocking admittedly classy yet somewhat outdated numbers that don't feel like they reflect her real age. That being said, 2025 has proven that every once in a while, Usha knows how to throw on something a little more modern — or even an outfit that shows off her killer legs. We're taking a look back throughout the year to reflect on the times Usha dressed her age (which often proved she's totally out of husband JD Vance's league).
Usha Vance rocks red for a trip to India
Flying from Washington, D.C. to New Delhi, India, can take over 15 hours. For most people who are getting off a flight like that, looking immaculate isn't usually a possibility. However, when Usha Vance and JD Vance arrived in New Delhi in April 2025, Usha couldn't have looked better in a sleeveless red dress that really showed off her impressive figure. Her toned arms really stole the spotlight, even as she paired the dress with a white coat, and made a real splash in one of her most stylish public appearances of the year.
Usha Vance dressed casual for a family day to Disneyland
While it's true that a lot of things in Usha Vance's life changed dramatically since her husband became vice president, one thing sure hasn't: the requisite Disneyland mom ensemble. As seen in a video posted to X (formerly Twitter) in July, Usha and JD took their three kids – sons Ewan and Vivek and daughter Mirabel to the Magic Kingdom for a day of fun and memories. For the occasion, Usha donned some endearingly age-appropriate mom jeans that she paired with a white shirt, white ballcap, white sneakers and the mandatory blue fanny pack – no doubt filled with snacks and bandaids.
Usha Vance got elegant for a theater production
Back in June, Usha Vance dressed to the nines for a night out with husband JD Vance, attending a production of "Les Misérables" at the Kennedy Center. The evening was marked by significant discord over Donald Trump's changes to the Kennedy Center personnel, but that didn't keep Usha from looking chic in a strapless, black Shoshanna dress that sparkled with minimalist silver piping. She paired the elegant ensemble with some stylish black pumps before the particularly relevant production of a musical about class warfare, political unrest, vengeance, and brutal police violence.
Usha Vance looked chic in some burnt orange slacks
When Usha Vance and husband JD Vance flew home from Rome in May, Usha proved she didn't have to rock a formal gown to look stylish. As she and JD boarded Air Force Two at Leonardo da Vinci International Airport, Usha's chic yet semi-casual style choice proved she knows exactly what she likes and how to look good without dropping thousands. Usha rocked some burnt orange belted slacks with a form-fitting black halter top that showed off her impressively toned arms.
Usha Vance sparkles in a shimmering blue gown for the inauguration ball
In January, following the inauguration of her husband, Vice President JD Vance, Usha Vance made her splashy debut as the nation's second lady at the Inaugural Ball. Usha sparkled in a cerulean gown that gave off beautiful blue fireworks vibes and lit up the ballroom as she smiled and waved to the large crowd of political supporters. The dress was just one example of Usha managing to one-up Melania Trump when it comes to fashion. The gown was designed by Reem Acra, who celebrated the second lady's look in an Instagram post that described the dress as "perfectly blending timeless sophistication with modern allure."
Usha Vance rocks black leather skirt (on maybe not the best occasion)
Sometimes, looking stylish and modern isn't necessarily the right call, as Usha Vance likely learned from the backlash directed at her over the inappropriate look she wore back in September. Usha and husband JD Vance flew to Minneapolis to pay their respects to the victims of the Annunciation Catholic Church shooting, which occurred on August 27. While Usha wore all black for the somber occasion, her choice to don a black leather midi skirt and black high heels felt particularly out of place.