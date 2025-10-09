Rare Times Usha Vance Actually Dressed Her Age In 2025

Since becoming the second lady of the United States in January 2025, Usha Vance has, more often than not, opted for more conservative and almost vintage ensembles. In the same way that White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has routinely worn old-lady outfits that seem like their right off the set of "Golden Girls," Usha has frequently gone the same route. However, even after undergoing something of a complete style transformation over the past few years, Usha still occasionally manages to dress her age.

Born in January 1986, Vance has often been seen rocking admittedly classy yet somewhat outdated numbers that don't feel like they reflect her real age. That being said, 2025 has proven that every once in a while, Usha knows how to throw on something a little more modern — or even an outfit that shows off her killer legs. We're taking a look back throughout the year to reflect on the times Usha dressed her age (which often proved she's totally out of husband JD Vance's league).