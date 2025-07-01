Usha Vance's Outdated Prairie Dress Fits Right In With Her Love Of Old Lady Shoes

Interestingly, most of the comments on that Instagram carousel didn't mention Usha Vance's dress attire. They instead made digs at how the Trump administration's policies are changing the country. "They ain't gonna learn to read without a [Department] of Education," wrote one person, referring to the order President Donald Trump signed to end the federal division. The department shared a press release about the decision back in March, with Secretary of Education Linda McMahon saying, "We are sending education back to the states where it so rightly belongs."

Another person wrote, "You had a huge chance to stand up against this bill and you didn't. You know better. Do better, be better. Please." Presumably, this commenter is referring to Trump's controversial "One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act" that is currently making its way through Congress with the hopes of reaching the president's desk before the July Fourth holiday.

However, there was one comment that seemed to reference Vance's wardrobe. One reply simply said, "Handmaid's Tale." Though Vance's dress appears lighter and less drab than the clothes the women wear on the dystopian TV series, the Instagram user's meaning seems obvious: Vance is not helping women move forward with their autonomy in this current administration.