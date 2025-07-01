Usha Vance's Outdated Prairie Dress Fits Right In With Her Love Of Old Lady Shoes
While JD Vance looked like a boy band reject recently, his wife has been busy doing her second lady duties and kicking off her Summer Reading Challenge. Usha Vance was photographed reading to Cub Scouts at the Club World Adventure Camp in Ohio, the state her husband is from. While it seemed like Usha and the kids had a fun time, the moment was overshadowed by the outfit she wore to the event. It looked like Usha borrowed a dress from the set of "Little House on the Prairie."
In the pics posted to Instagram, the mother of three's shoes couldn't be seen, but we hope she left her senior citizen sneakers at home. Usha has worn this footwear at least twice, and they were even worse the second time. Granted, SLOTUS champions comfort over style, opting out of going down the path Melania Trump is on, but sometimes too much comfort when you're a public figure comes across as tacky or even lazy. Her husband should know a thing or two about that, since JD looks so different in rare sightings without a suit.
Commenters on Instagram weren't supportive
Interestingly, most of the comments on that Instagram carousel didn't mention Usha Vance's dress attire. They instead made digs at how the Trump administration's policies are changing the country. "They ain't gonna learn to read without a [Department] of Education," wrote one person, referring to the order President Donald Trump signed to end the federal division. The department shared a press release about the decision back in March, with Secretary of Education Linda McMahon saying, "We are sending education back to the states where it so rightly belongs."
Another person wrote, "You had a huge chance to stand up against this bill and you didn't. You know better. Do better, be better. Please." Presumably, this commenter is referring to Trump's controversial "One, Big, Beautiful Bill Act" that is currently making its way through Congress with the hopes of reaching the president's desk before the July Fourth holiday.
However, there was one comment that seemed to reference Vance's wardrobe. One reply simply said, "Handmaid's Tale." Though Vance's dress appears lighter and less drab than the clothes the women wear on the dystopian TV series, the Instagram user's meaning seems obvious: Vance is not helping women move forward with their autonomy in this current administration.