Donald & Melania Trump's Most Painfully Awkward PDA Moments

Melania Trump isn't known for her warmth and fuzziness at the best of times. However, she seems to take things to the next level when she's near her husband, with a stony face and steely glare to rival even a Manny Pacquiao pre-boxing match stare-down special. Melania can't hide her sour facial expression around Donald Trump, no matter how hard she tries — or not, as the case may be. Her ostensible disdain is never more glaringly apparent than during one of Melania and Donald's rare PDA moments. The couple really amps up the cringe in painfully awkward interactions, with weird air kisses, embarrassing cheek misses, shunned hand-holding attempts, and chaste pecks usually reserved for greeting the in-laws.

The lack of passion between them leads many to wonder why Melania and Donald stay together. It's even more puzzling when you add the fact that she doesn't appear to even like him, let alone love him. Still, they soldier on regardless, united in what seems to be, for all intents and purposes, an icy, distant, and dispassionate relationship.

Then again, not everybody can be love's young dream. And let's face it: There are millions of reasons — literally — for her to stick around. Melania is making millions from the marriage. She scored $28 million for an Amazon documentary about her life, courtesy of Trump toady Jeff Bezos. Plus, she's earning bank with her $Melania meme coin, jewelry, ornaments, and speaking engagements. So don't feel too bad for the third Mrs. Trump — these awkward PDA moments pay the bills.