Donald & Melania Trump's Most Painfully Awkward PDA Moments
Melania Trump isn't known for her warmth and fuzziness at the best of times. However, she seems to take things to the next level when she's near her husband, with a stony face and steely glare to rival even a Manny Pacquiao pre-boxing match stare-down special. Melania can't hide her sour facial expression around Donald Trump, no matter how hard she tries — or not, as the case may be. Her ostensible disdain is never more glaringly apparent than during one of Melania and Donald's rare PDA moments. The couple really amps up the cringe in painfully awkward interactions, with weird air kisses, embarrassing cheek misses, shunned hand-holding attempts, and chaste pecks usually reserved for greeting the in-laws.
The lack of passion between them leads many to wonder why Melania and Donald stay together. It's even more puzzling when you add the fact that she doesn't appear to even like him, let alone love him. Still, they soldier on regardless, united in what seems to be, for all intents and purposes, an icy, distant, and dispassionate relationship.
Then again, not everybody can be love's young dream. And let's face it: There are millions of reasons — literally — for her to stick around. Melania is making millions from the marriage. She scored $28 million for an Amazon documentary about her life, courtesy of Trump toady Jeff Bezos. Plus, she's earning bank with her $Melania meme coin, jewelry, ornaments, and speaking engagements. So don't feel too bad for the third Mrs. Trump — these awkward PDA moments pay the bills.
Melania grins and bears it at the RNC
Melania Trump fixed a smile on her face, put her best cheek forward, and gracefully permitted a quick mwah from her husband at the RNC on July 19, 2024. As Donald Trump kissed her cheek, her uncomfortable grin stayed the same, her lips refusing to similarly pucker up.
let me wrap up this thread with video of Melania dodging Trump's kiss pic.twitter.com/wE6tHS4GTF
— Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 19, 2024
It was an odd PDA, to say the least, but at least Melania showed up. This was the first time she had been seen in public with her husband at that point since May 17, when they attended Barron Trump's high school graduation.
Donald and Melania's double ear peck at Madison Square Garden
When Donald Trump strutted on stage at the Madison Square Garden MAGA rally in October 2024 to greet Melania Trump, it looked like he was embracing a reluctant stranger rather than a loving wife. Donald, clad in his usual ill-fitting and unflattering boxy blue suit and red tie, enthusiastically grabbed Melania by the shoulders, pulled her towards him, and went in for the kill.
Did I not say get ready for the awkward non-kiss, weird hug between Donald Trump and Melania Trump. These two are fooling no one. #TrumpRally at Madison Square Garden. pic.twitter.com/tAhA59QaQx
— Kikkay (@NikkisBubble) October 27, 2024
However, Melania deftly moved her head to the side as Donald attempted to land his lips. This resulted in what we're calling a near-miss double-ear peck. How romantic.
Donald and Melania's cringeworthy inauguration air kiss
January 20, 2025, was a bigly important day for the newly elected president, and he clearly wanted to share his joy with his wife, who was standing nearby and wearing one of her trademark big-brim hats. Melania Trump wasn't so eager to spread the love, though. Far from it.
President-elect Trump attempts to kiss Melania Trump. pic.twitter.com/GPDr9B4US2
— Jeremy Art (@cspanJeremy) January 20, 2025
When Donald Trump tried to plant a big smacker, it fell decidedly flat as Melania leaned just past him, leaving Donald hanging and delivering an air kiss worthy of a haughty New York socialite. "hahaha...NOW I know why she wore that hat. DEFENSE!! DEFENSE!! DEFENSE!!" somebody quipped on X, formerly Twitter.
Donald and Melania's grandma hand pat
Donald Trump got into the spirit of things when he led Melania Trump on stage at a White House event for military mothers in May 2025. Donald ended up treating Melania more like a frail grandmother than his wife.
President Trump is such a gentleman to our First Lady ❤️ pic.twitter.com/pnTdxhJRnC
— FLOTUS Report (@MELANIAJTRUMP) May 8, 2025
In what was a decidedly unromantic moment of PDA, Donald held Melania's limp-wristed hand and patted it patronizingly while forcing a smile. Then again, it was probably a relief for her that her husband didn't try more.
Donald and Melania's dance of indifference
Donald Trump looked in the mood for love as he danced with Melania Trump at the Washington, D.C., Liberty Inaugural Ball in January 2025. Sadly, though, Melania clearly wasn't seconding the emotion. Instead, she was pulled back from her husband with a look that resembled disgust as he appeared to serenade her.
🚨BREAKING: Trump and Melania's Inaugural Ball First Dance pic.twitter.com/bd8RzPEAGp
— Autism Capital 🧩 (@AutismCapital) January 21, 2025
Melania's expression could even be construed as hatred. However, as the Austrian psychologist Wilhelm Stekel wrote in 1921: "The opposite of love is not hate, but indifference. The opposite of feeling can only be the absence of feeling." Either way, it was definitely not amore.
Donald and Melania's apathetic Independence Day display
Donald and Melania Trump stood stiffly side by side on July 4, 2025, appearing more like waxwork figures than living, breathing elitists as they looked down upon the horde below. There were fireworks galore, with a display worthy of the most regal of royalty. However, the atmosphere on the White House balcony was reminiscent of damp cracker balls fizzling in a barren backyard.
TRUMP KISSES
MELANIA
Baby you're a firework! Donald and Melania engage in rare PDA at 4th of July display pic.twitter.com/RymOMembQm
— Simo Saadi🇺🇸🇲🇦 (@Simo7809957085) July 5, 2025
Things briefly livened up when Donald enthusiastically pumped his fist. Of course, he put a damper on it with an awkward PDA involving Melania pushing him with her hand while bracing herself for a buss on the cheek.