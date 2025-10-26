Jarring Pics Of Kristi Noem That Prove Her Makeup Should Never Be Photographed Up Close

Earlier in her political career, Kristi Noem took a subtler approach to cosmetics. Those days are long gone. Noem looks unrecognizable when compared to her old photos, since she epitomizes the "Republican makeup" trend. While some people contend that this style is evocative of 2016-era makeup, the excessive pile-on of products also feels a lot like stage makeup. However, stage makeup is intentionally amped-up to be visible despite distance and theatrical lighting. Behind the scenes, it looks less appealing.

Unfortunately, Noem seems to have a similar problem with her makeup. Even when she's onstage giving a speech, stage makeup doesn't make sense because the cameras are rolling. As the following pictures show, the tighter the framing, the more Noem's makeup issues are magnified. At close range, the thick layer of products she wears really stands out. "When you have all of these different textures on your skin, and you've got such like a high amount of product buildup, what happens is the light is going to hit that," professional makeup artist Nina Ubhi explained on YouTube.

To make matters worse, Noem's constantly making the mistake of wearing cakey foundation so every line and pore is apparent in her close-ups. While matte foundation makes sense for Noem's media-heavy career, she'll really need to up her blending time to avoid mistakes like these in the future.