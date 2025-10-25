The Royals' Body Language At Harry & Meghan's Wedding Said It All
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle to global attention with a level of pomp and circumstance only the British can muster. There's no denying the nuptials were a joyful occasion. The best moments from Harry and Meghan's wedding include the prince's pre-wedding mingling, Meghan's confident arrival into the chapel, and the vibrant London gospel choir, to name a few. Of course, as is the case at any big ceremony, there were also things that went wrong at Harry and Meghan's wedding.
It was only after Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior royals in January 2020 that their wedding took on a different pallor. This changed even more after the two made decisive — perhaps even unfair — decisions to separate themselves from the British royal family. Take their Netflix tell-all, for example, or their interview with Oprah Winfrey, or Harry's memoir, "Spare," as key examples of them firmly shutting the door on their life in the firm. With all of this conflict in mind, people have begun revisiting Harry and Meghan's wedding with new eyes, looking for cues that the royal family was a little wary of the relationship from the beginning. While some, like Queen Elizabeth II, seemed to sense that something might not work out, other members of the royal family seemed genuinely pleased. To get the best take, The List spoke with body language experts to better understand what the royals really felt about Harry and Meghan's wedding.
Queen Elizabeth II looked strangely solemn at her grandson's 2018 wedding
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's drama-filled wedding landed them on Queen Elizabeth II's bad side. In fact, a bombshell book claimed the queen disapproved of Meghan's wedding dress precisely because of the color. Since Meghan had been married once before, the queen felt it was more appropriate for Meghan to wear an off-white gown. Instead, Meghan wore bright white, ignoring the queen's wishes. So with conflict leading up to the big day, it's no wonder the queen looked gloomy in photos during Harry and Meghan's wedding.
The List spoke with Nicole Moore, celebrity love coach and body language expert, to better understand what the queen was saying through her demeanor, particularly since the queen seemed strangely solemn and somber at Harry and Meghan's wedding. "Queen Elizabeth II did appear to be unhappy during Harry and Meghan's wedding," Moore exclusively told The List. "The queen's shoulders were tight, high and sloped slightly inward, indicating a pulling inward and a need for protection," Moore went on, noting that the queen's mouth stayed in a tight line with the corners pointing down, showing she was closed off and displeased. "From her body language, it appears that the queen was not very happy to be at the wedding," the body language expert added. While the queen's outfit was a festive, lime green, her posture and gestures didn't seem very excited. Perhaps she understood that Harry and Meghan wouldn't be a part of the royal family for very long.
Prince Philip seemed deeply concerned with the queen's feelings during Harry and Meghan's nuptials
Prince Philip reportedly had a spicy comment about Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Author and former royal butler, Grant Harrold, gave The Telegraph an excerpt of his memoir, "The Royal Butler," in which he described what Philip had to say. "Once all the formalities were over, we watched as the happy couple, and then the other members of the royal family, filed out of the chapel," Harrold began. "When Prince Philip came out, he turned to the queen and said, 'Thank f*** that's over.'" While Philip's sour comment about the wedding isn't a great start, he also seemed very attentive to Queen Elizabeth II that day, checking in on her throughout the ceremony.
"Prince Philip repeatedly turning his head toward Queen Elizabeth could definitely be an indicator that he knew she was unhappy with the wedding," body language expert Nicole Moore told The List, noting that since Philip and the queen were married for so long, it's unsurprising they would be enmeshed in each other's feelings. "Given that the royals tend to exhibit body language that is very formal and devoid of emotion, especially at very public events, the fact that Prince Phillip looked over to Queen Elizabeth so much could indicate that he was more concerned with her feelings that day than protocol," Moore added. Philip was clearly showing signs of care and concern for his wife.
Prince William appeared stiff and uneasy on his brother's big day
Prince William and Meghan Markle's relationship has been a long and complicated one. In Prince Harry's memoir, "Spare," the royal noted that William was worried Harry was moving too quickly with Meghan, particularly when it came to an engagement. William obviously had his reservations about the speed of the relationship leading up to the wedding, which makes his body language on the day seem that much more complicated.
"Prince William definitely displayed stiff and uneasy body language at Prince Harry's wedding and it's likely that he was concerned for his brother," body language expert Nicole Moore told us. Moore noted that William was squinting his eyes, even though he had shade from his hat, and that his cheeks were tense and pulled upward, showing signs of trying to hide emotion. Even when the brothers spoke, things were tense. "For part of the wedding when William and Harry were conversing, the two leaned in to each other while speaking and appeared close and connected however the moment Willam stopped talking, he turned his head away, tensed his forehead, pursed his lips as if he was holding back expression and he clenched his jaw," said Moore. "This body language clearly indicates mixed emotions and a lot of underlying tension." Moore noted that William was in a tough place, caught between loving his brother while simultaneously concerned about Harry's seemingly rapid decision.
Princess Catherine was holding back tension at Harry and Meghan's wedding
Catherine, Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle famously got into a lot of drama before the latter's wedding to Prince Harry over flower girl dresses. Catherine had also given birth to her third son, Prince Louis, only a few weeks before the nuptials. On the wedding day, Catherine looked despondent and worried, which seemed unusual for the perma-smiling princess.
"Princess Catherine definitely appeared to be holding back tension during Harry and Meghan's wedding," body language expert Nicole Moore told The List. Even inside St. George's Chapel, Catherine didn't seem any more relaxed. Moore noted how Catherine's lips were in a tight, closed smile, but her mouth was downturned. The smile didn't seem authentic. "[Catherine] also appeared to have very stiff posture to the point where it looked like she wasn't breathing very deeply," Moore continued. "[Catherine] appears to have quite literally been holding her breath perhaps because she was displeased or perhaps because she was nervous and waiting for something bad to happen." Moore noted that Catherine didn't seem particularly pleased on Harry and Meghan's wedding day. It could very well have come from reservations about Harry's choice for a partner, or it could also have been postpartum stress and fatigue that wore her down.
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, was deep in thought during Harry and Meghan's nuptials
Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, the wife of Prince Edward, attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding along with her husband, their daughter, Lady Louise Windsor, and their son, James, Earl of Wessex. In one moment during the ceremony, Sophie looked like she was a million miles away, gazing across the chapel at something in the distance. Her body language appeared slightly distracted and very solemn.
To better understand this, The List spoke with body language expert Blanca Cobb. "Whatever caught Sophie's attention has her deep in thought," Cobb explained. "Her lips are pressed tight together and her shoulders are rounded." But Cobb noted that Sophie's thoughtfulness wasn't necessarily a reflection of her feelings about the wedding or the couple. "If there was a lull in the ceremony or if she was waiting for the wedding to begin, then it's not unusual for someone's mind to wonder when they're not interacting or talking with someone else," the body language expert continued. "The thing is we don't know what she's thinking about." It's entirely possible that Sophie was simply taking in the event itself.
In fact, behavior, body language, and relationship expert Patrick Wanis, PhD, elaborated on this, noting that members of the royal family who seemed more emotionally detached at the wedding weren't necessarily condemning it. "In moments of immense public pressure, body language often reveals how people are processing their emotions, not necessarily how they feel about someone else," Wanis told The List. So Sophie might have just been taking a breath.
Princess Anne was in a protective stance when she arrived at the event
Princess Anne's presence at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding was a notable one. The Princess Royal arrived in dark, gothic attire, opting for a red and navy jacket with a coordinating fascinator. She also didn't smile very much in photos from the day. While this all could speak to apprehension about the nuptials, body language expert Blanca Cobb explained to The List that it was Anne's posture that was most telling.
"Princess Anne has squinted eyes, perhaps from the bright sun," Cobb began. "What's unusual is that she's holding her clasp hands in front of her stomach. When you're feeling unsure, you can find a way to protect yourself psychologically or emotionally. Having your hands in a protective stance in front of you can give you comfort." However, it's important to note that Cobb didn't conclude that Anne was wary about the wedding itself. Her stance could very well have been a reaction to the crowds in front of St. George's Chapel or something else entirely.
King Charles and Camilla were huddled together in whispers during the Sussex wedding
King Charles and Camilla, Queen Consort, seemed all over the place at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Charles was often spotted looking down or away from the main events, and Camilla was often seen whispering to him. The two were frequently drawn toward each other at the wedding, involved in deep conversation. While some might interpret that as a red flag about their feelings of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding, body language expert Blanca Cobb had a different take.
"Prince Charles and Camilla whispering at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding doesn't necessarily mean that they have bad feelings about the wedding," Cobb exclusively told The List. "When people whisper, it's human nature to get curious and wonder what they're talking about," Cobb went on, noting that much has been made on the internet of Charles and Camilla's reaction to the wedding as result of viral clips of the nuptials. However, Cobb warns not to jump to conclusions based on these kinds of media. Charles did meet Meghan halfway up the aisle and walk her to the altar since her own father, Thomas Markle, didn't attend due to health concerns and a paparazzi scandal. Clearly, with such a welcoming gesture, Charles and Camilla were likely very supportive on the day of the wedding.
Zara Tindall's expression at Harry and Meghan's wedding went viral
There was one moment during the ceremony where Zara Tindall was making a face of shock and disbelief that went viral in videos online. This led people to jump to the conclusion that Zara was unsupportive of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. Furthermore, in a photo of Zara arriving to the wedding with her husband, former rugby player Mike Tindall, she looks serious and upset.
To get a better grasp of Zara's complex range of reactions, The List spoke with body language expert Blanca Cobb. "News reports indicated that Zara Tindell was eight months pregnant when she attended Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding," Cobb began. "When you're in your third trimester of pregnancy, you can feel all kinds of tiredness, anxiety, and tension because of the baby's movements, pregnancy hormones, and physical uncomfortableness. Her look of disbelief that went viral could have been related to her pregnancy more than feelings about the wedding. We don't know." So Cobb believes that Zara's reaction could very well have been related to pregnancy, or something going on with her that was wholly unrelated to feelings about Harry and Meghan.
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were feeling the pressure
Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie were two other royals who went viral for looking very uncomfortable at Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's wedding. The two princesses were looking around to check reactions from other members of the royal family, and seemed to be stifling laughs. Since this seems like a slightly strange reaction to a wedding ceremony, The List spoke about it with behavior, body language, and relationship expert Patrick Wanis, PhD.
"When someone begins scanning a room during a major event, that's almost always a sign of discomfort or uncertainty," Wanis began. "It's a subconscious way of asking, 'Am I reacting the right way? What's everyone else doing?'" Wanis was careful to point out that this didn't mean Beatrice or Eugenie disapproved of the wedding. "In fact, [their behavior is] much more about seeking social validation. At a royal wedding, where every glance is scrutinized, there's an enormous amount of pressure to perform emotional cues correctly." Wanis added that the two young women were likely feeling pressure and were looking at other members of the royal family for responses. Wanis also commented on the compiled videos on social media where Beatrice and Eugenie were smirking during Bishop Michael Curry's passionate sermon. "It's important to note that what we're watching is responses specifically to the sermon given by Bishop Michael Curry," Wanis told The List. The bishop delivered a lively sermon, and so the sisters may very well have been reacting to a moment there.
Prince Harry was managing big emotions on his wedding day
Understandably, Prince Harry seemed quite nervous on the day of his wedding. As soon as Meghan Markle placed the wedding band on his finger, Harry began fidgeting with it, and in other moments, Harry's smile seemed tight and closed. While some have read this as a negative reaction, non-verbal experts don't see this as a red flag. "Fidgeting with jewelry, especially something symbolic like a wedding band, is a classic self-soothing behavior," behavior, body language, and relationship expert Patrick Wanis, PhD, told The List. "It's what we do when our emotional intensity is high and we're trying to ground ourselves."
In face, Wanis noticed that Harry was visibly nervous throughout the ceremony, and it wasn't until Meghan put a hand on his leg, followed by Harry putting his hand on top of hers, that he seemed to calm down. "This represents a moment of deep, silent support and reassurance," Wanis told us. And there were moments of real joy. "When Prince Harry lifted [Meghan's] veil during the vows, he smiled, reflecting warmth sincerity, and pride," Wanis added. As for Harry's smile, Wanis didn't see it as a lack of warmth but rather Harry managing big emotions. "Prince Harry was under extraordinary global pressure — this wasn't just his wedding; it was a worldwide spectacle, and a controversial one at that," Wanis went on. "His body language tells us he's feeling the weight of that moment. What you're seeing is a man trying to manage overwhelming emotion, not distance himself from it." So it was all good there.
Meghan Markle was centered on her wedding day
As for Meghan Markle, the duchess seemed calm and collected on her wedding day. In spite of the huge media moment, Meghan appeared peaceful, and body language expert Patrick Wanis, PhD, praised Meghan for this level of poise. "Meghan's body language was a study in centeredness and emotional control," Wanis exclusively told The List. "Her open smile, relaxed jaw, and steady posture suggest someone who is both present and grounded." Wanis noted Meghan's ability to stay poised and composed.
Wanis also noted how tough things were for Meghan leading up to the wedding. "From the very beginning, Meghan has faced extraordinary public scrutiny and outright hostility from a segment of the population," the body language expert noted, cautioning skeptics from settling into an unfair bias that might alter one's perception of Meghan's gestures. "When you already resent someone, you look for evidence to confirm your feelings, even in their body language," Wanis added. "What we witnessed on that day wasn't Meghan trying to control or manipulate anyone. Rather, it was a woman maintaining calm and composure under one of the most intense global spotlights imaginable. Of course, you can still choose to disagree and dislike Meghan."
Wanis very helpfully urged audiences of Harry and Meghan's wedding not to be fooled by online compilations made from snippets of the day strategically stitched together. As far as our body language expert saw it, Meghan was facing an incredible stage of both global support but also hostility, and met all of those emotions with grace.