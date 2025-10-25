The Royals' Body Language At Harry & Meghan's Wedding Said It All

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle tied the knot on May 19, 2018 at St. George's Chapel in Windsor Castle to global attention with a level of pomp and circumstance only the British can muster. There's no denying the nuptials were a joyful occasion. The best moments from Harry and Meghan's wedding include the prince's pre-wedding mingling, Meghan's confident arrival into the chapel, and the vibrant London gospel choir, to name a few. Of course, as is the case at any big ceremony, there were also things that went wrong at Harry and Meghan's wedding.

It was only after Harry and Meghan decided to step down as senior royals in January 2020 that their wedding took on a different pallor. This changed even more after the two made decisive — perhaps even unfair — decisions to separate themselves from the British royal family. Take their Netflix tell-all, for example, or their interview with Oprah Winfrey, or Harry's memoir, "Spare," as key examples of them firmly shutting the door on their life in the firm. With all of this conflict in mind, people have begun revisiting Harry and Meghan's wedding with new eyes, looking for cues that the royal family was a little wary of the relationship from the beginning. While some, like Queen Elizabeth II, seemed to sense that something might not work out, other members of the royal family seemed genuinely pleased. To get the best take, The List spoke with body language experts to better understand what the royals really felt about Harry and Meghan's wedding.