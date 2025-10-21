Anniversary Video Of Trump's Day At McDonald's Reveals His Biggest Insecurity (He Won't Be Lovin' It)

Ferris Bueller hit the nail on the head when he said, "Life moves pretty fast." It's now been a year since President Donald Trump clocked in for a McDonald's shift as part of his 2024 campaign for presidency. Customers were completely shocked to see Trump behind the drive-thru window, handing them their orders.

On October 20, the Instagram account "Team Trump" shared a video of POTUS serving up hot food — but he apparently wasn't also serving looks. The video got an angle of Trump that he probably won't be lovin', as it highlighted the fact that he's losing his hair, with a huge bald spot just past his crown. (He's pushing 80, so going bald isn't that big of a surprise, but his ego would never allow it.

It's only a matter of time before POTUS goes on yet another online rant about how insecure he is about his hair. He recently did just that on October 14 about the wispy hair in his Time magazine cover photo, writing on Truth Social, "They 'disappeared' my hair, and then had something floating on top of my head that looked like a floating crown, but an extremely small one. Really weird!" If Trump thinks that photo grossly proves he's losing his hair, then he's going to be livid about the Mickey D's video that practically put a spotlight on his bald patch.