Pics Of Trump Through The Years That Prove He's Never Had A Good Hair Day In His Life

Let's face it: many of us are at least a little bit obsessed with Donald Trump's hair. We want answers to the mysteries behind his famous mane, like: does he wear a toupee? Has he ever gotten a hair transplant? Why is his hair a different shade every time we see him? However, no matter how interested we are in Trump's plumage, it seems no one will ever be as obsessed with it as the president himself. He's admitted to dyeing his hair and styling his sandy tresses himself every morning to achieve his signature combover. He tries to debunk the wig rumors and convince everyone his hair is 100% real every chance he gets, including letting Jimmy Fallon vigorously rub his head and destroy his 'do during a 2016 interview. Trump even has a long-running beef with the government's environmentally friendly showerhead rules because the reduced water flow apparently wasn't good for his hair. "Because my hair — I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect," the tycoon declared during a 2020 rant (via CNN).

But for all the effort that goes into his locks, "perfect" isn't exactly an adjective we would use to describe them at any point during his presidency. Trump repeatedly proved that his 70s are his worst hair decade, with the president's disaster 'do at Super Bowl 2025 being just one of many examples. However, his hair troubles have been going on for much longer than that.