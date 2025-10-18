Pics Of Trump Through The Years That Prove He's Never Had A Good Hair Day In His Life
Let's face it: many of us are at least a little bit obsessed with Donald Trump's hair. We want answers to the mysteries behind his famous mane, like: does he wear a toupee? Has he ever gotten a hair transplant? Why is his hair a different shade every time we see him? However, no matter how interested we are in Trump's plumage, it seems no one will ever be as obsessed with it as the president himself. He's admitted to dyeing his hair and styling his sandy tresses himself every morning to achieve his signature combover. He tries to debunk the wig rumors and convince everyone his hair is 100% real every chance he gets, including letting Jimmy Fallon vigorously rub his head and destroy his 'do during a 2016 interview. Trump even has a long-running beef with the government's environmentally friendly showerhead rules because the reduced water flow apparently wasn't good for his hair. "Because my hair — I don't know about you, but it has to be perfect. Perfect," the tycoon declared during a 2020 rant (via CNN).
But for all the effort that goes into his locks, "perfect" isn't exactly an adjective we would use to describe them at any point during his presidency. Trump repeatedly proved that his 70s are his worst hair decade, with the president's disaster 'do at Super Bowl 2025 being just one of many examples. However, his hair troubles have been going on for much longer than that.
That time Trump suffered a severe case of hat hair while on the campaign trail in 2015
During a 2015 campaign rally in Alabama, Donald Trump removed his red MAGA hat from his head to "prove once and for all that it's mine" (per The New York Times), meaning that his hair is indeed real and not a toupee. He did indeed prove this, since a hairpiece would have probably covered his bald spots and thinning hair. However, considering we also got this photo of him sporting a severe case of hat hair, we're not sure it was worth it.
That time Trump's hair looked tragic next to Ronald Reagan's
During his presidencies, many photos surfaced of Donald Trump's raging bald spot, proving his gallons of hair dye can't stop a losing battle with time. However, a snap of him meeting then-President Ronald Reagan in 1987 showed that Trump's fight against time has been going on for longer than we think. While experts speculated he'd already started undergoing hair restoration surgery during this time, Trump's combover couldn't hide his receding hairline and glaring bald spot, which looked extra noticeable next to then-76-year-old Reagan's full head of hair.
That time Trump seemingly couldn't decide whether he wanted to be brunette, blond, or ginger
Though Donald Trump is among the Trump family members who aren't naturally blond, we've seen him rock every shade of the color over the years, thanks to his love of coloring his mane. However, this habit has resulted in some terrible 'dos, such as this multi-toned dye job (above left) he sported at a 2003 benefit. There was barely any improvement when he attended a "Celebrity Apprentice" event 12 years later (above right), with his roots still looking much lighter than his ends.
That time Trump sported a more cartoonish 'do than his 'Simpsons' character
Ever wonder if a person can out-cartoon a cartoon character? Look no further than Donald Trump's appearance at a 2013 event for "The Celebrity Apprentice." He looked almost exactly like the cartoon version of him in a 2016 "The Simpsons" ad, with the show accurately depicting Trump's uneven Cheeto tan and patchy dye job. However, somehow, Trump's helmet-looking stiff 'do looked more ridiculous and unrealistic than his "Simpsons" character's hairpiece, which wasn't actually human hair but rather a Shih Tzu that his aides placed on his head.
That time Trump's hair was a scene-stealer at the 2006 Primetime Emmys but not in a good way
Donald Trump was accompanied by his stunning fiancée Melania Trump at the 2006 Primetime Emmy Awards, but she couldn't steal our attention away from his disastrous 'do. His, shall we say, unique combover ensures the swoop flops over and covers his hairline and most of his forehead, so from the front, it appeared as if he was wearing a particularly fuzzy golden helmet. Unfortunately, it looked worse from the back, with Trump putting his losing battle against balding on blast.
That time Trump's hairstyle gave freshly mowed lawn
We know Donald Trump loves nothing more than a good golf course, which might be why he went for a hairstyle that screamed "freshly mowed lawn" when he attended the launch of his now-defunct mortgage company in 2006. The roots of his blond locks were much lighter than the ends — likely the result of yet another dye job — so when he styled his hair in its usual side-part combover, it resulted in a striped effect that looks aesthetically pleasing on golf course grass but not so much on someone's hair.
That time Trump's hair lost a fight with a balloon
Years before the iconic Donald Trump baby blimp first made its appearance, the businessman-turned-president was met with a different balloon-related protest in the U.K. During a 2012 visit to Scotland, a man rubbed a yellow balloon on Trump's head, causing a huge chunk of the real estate mogul's hair to stick to its surface due to static electricity. So, unbeknownst to Trump, he posed for photos and waved at people outside the Scottish Parliament while part of his usually tightly coiffed hair was sticking up on one side.
That time Trump gave major Lord Farquaad vibes
Donald Trump's hair transformation has given us some truly silly-looking 'dos, but it doesn't get goofier than the hairstyle he sported while watching an NBA game with Marla Maples in 1993. He sported his usual gravity-defying, fluffed-up combover on top, but despite clearly being hair-sprayed within an inch of its life, the swoop looked messy and tangled. The sides of Trump's head were a different story. His locks were neatly combed down and then slicked back over his ear in a way that looked uncannily like Lord Farquaad's iconic bob in "Shrek."
That time Trump's hair looked like a geometry question
Donald Trump has exhibited hair loss on his left temple since the early '90s, but it had never been more obvious than in this photo taken at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida in 1997. His hair in this area formed an unnatural-looking triangular shape, which cosmetic surgeons speculated might be the result of another hair procedure. We wouldn't be surprised if a geometry teacher used this snap as a homework question and asked students to find the measure of the angle of the hairless patch of skin on Trump's temple.
That time the wind exposed more than Trump ever wanted it to
Forget Gavin Newsom; Donald Trump's biggest troll is clearly the wind. It has not only ruined more than a few of his hairdos, but also exposed some of his biggest hair insecurities. Footage shared on X (formerly Twitter) in 2024 captured the moment a stiff breeze blew his white-and-gray tresses out of place, revealing his actual hairline (pictured above). A strong gust also swept up his blond locks in a viral 2018 photo, accidentally showing just how little hair he has on the back of his head.
As Hurricane Nicole approaches Florida, those living on the coast prepare for the worst: pic.twitter.com/IKOmTYyRWR
— Have I Got News For You (@haveigotnews) November 10, 2022