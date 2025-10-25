Why Morgan From Nobody Wants This Looks So Familiar

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

When Netflix comedy "Nobody Wants This" made its debut in 2024, the show proved to be in instant hit, quickly taking the streamer's top spot as its most-watched show. When the series returned with its second season, so too did the show's fans, eager to catch up on the opposites-attract rom-com about a neurotic LA podcaster named Joanne (former "Veronica Mars" and "The Good Place" star Kristen Bell) who falls for Noah, a handsome rabbi (Adam Brody, who's come a long way since his days on "The O.C.") — even though the former is decidedly not Jewish.

Joanne's podcasting partner and constant sounding board is her "loser" sister, Morgan, portrayed by actor Justine Lupe. Of course, "Nobody Wants This" is far from Lupe's first big acting role; sharp-eyed TV viewers will recall that she'd previously appeared on not one but two of the most critically acclaimed TV series in recent years. In fact, no less an authority than Rolling Stone recently proclaimed her to be "TV's secret weapon" in a profile about her scene-stealing performance in the Netflix hit. As Lupe told the magazine, she's thankful that her success has been a slow build that's come after years of hard work. "It's been this huge gift to be able to come into my mid-thirties ..." she explained. "I'm feeling like I'm ready for it. At the same time, completely terrified and anxious. But knowing, deep down, that this is the time." Lupe has been a fixture on television screens since the early 2010s, and the recent attention she's been receiving is certain to send her career continuing on its upward trajectory.