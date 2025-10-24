Selena Gomez's Shocking Transformation In New Music Video Has Fans Talking

One post on X, formerly known as Twitter included two screen grabs of Selena Gomez's face in her new music video with the caption, "Selena Gomez looks stunning for the 'In The Dark' music video." Yet, almost the entire comment section was filled with disbelief about Gomez's new look and commenters taking issue with the use of the word, "stunning." "We are definitely stunned alright ... " one X user joked with a cringing emoji. "It's stunning how awful that looks. RIP her face," wrote another. "Is the stunning in the room with us? She looks like she aged 30 years," one commenter wrote with a teary-eyed emoji. "What did she do to her face. This is an absolute tragedy," said another.

Evidently, Gomez didn't simply have a different look in this video; her new appearance was impossible for some fans to ignore. It's difficult to know exactly what the star did to make herself look so different than the Gomez fans know and love. And, of course, we'll have to wait to see how she looks outside of a highly edited music video and in more candid photos or videos to get a sense of how she really appears these days. Regardless, Gomez's major changes are definitely part of a bigger trend. And, it seems that most people are ready for this particular trend to be over.