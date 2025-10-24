Selena Gomez's Shocking Transformation In New Music Video Has Fans Talking
Selena? Is that you? If Selena Gomez's new music video had you asking that question, you're definitely not alone. Amidst a wave of celebs looking totally unrecognizable, Gomez's latest look has fans questioning: what's going on with our favorite it-girls' faces?
On October 23, Gomez released a music video for her new song "In the Dark." Despite the fact that Gomez never planned on becoming a singer, she has managed to make a name for herself in the music world, just like she has on the small screen. And, it seems that her newest song is no exception. It didn't take the song long to earn praise in comment sections. Yet, for many people, her new bop wasn't the biggest takeaway from the music video. More than a few netizens have pointed out the fact that Gomez looked nearly unrecognizable after either a drastic makeup transformation or maybe even some recent cosmetic procedures. As of late, Emma Stone's snatched new face has us begging her to fire her surgeon and Jennifer Lawrence's tuned up new look has everyone in shambles. So, it's no surprise that seeing another Hollywood beauty looking totally transformed has fans concerned.
Selena Gomez's brand new face caused a distraction for folks watching her music video
One post on X, formerly known as Twitter included two screen grabs of Selena Gomez's face in her new music video with the caption, "Selena Gomez looks stunning for the 'In The Dark' music video." Yet, almost the entire comment section was filled with disbelief about Gomez's new look and commenters taking issue with the use of the word, "stunning." "We are definitely stunned alright ... " one X user joked with a cringing emoji. "It's stunning how awful that looks. RIP her face," wrote another. "Is the stunning in the room with us? She looks like she aged 30 years," one commenter wrote with a teary-eyed emoji. "What did she do to her face. This is an absolute tragedy," said another.
Evidently, Gomez didn't simply have a different look in this video; her new appearance was impossible for some fans to ignore. It's difficult to know exactly what the star did to make herself look so different than the Gomez fans know and love. And, of course, we'll have to wait to see how she looks outside of a highly edited music video and in more candid photos or videos to get a sense of how she really appears these days. Regardless, Gomez's major changes are definitely part of a bigger trend. And, it seems that most people are ready for this particular trend to be over.