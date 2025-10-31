Chaotic Alec Baldwin Moments We Couldn't Look Away From

One of the strangest and biggest controversies in Alec Baldwin's past is that time he got kicked off of a plane because he wanted to keep playing Words With Friends. As reported by BBC News (and basically every other news outlet in the world) in December 2011, Baldwin was on an American Airlines flight from Los Angeles to New York when he was asked to turn off his phone while he was playing Words with Friends. Although it's a common request made of passengers by airline personnel, Baldwin didn't comply, and instead got up and continued using his phone in the plane bathroom, per the report. In a tweet about the incident, as reported by ABC News, Baldwin said the plane was at the gate and not moving at the time.

When American Airlines personnel confronted him, Baldwin was "extremely rude to the crew, calling them inappropriate names and using offensive language," per the airline's official statement, as reported by the BBC. Another flight passenger confirmed in real time on social media that Baldwin was removed from the plane. The "30 Rock" star later apologized to the flight passengers, not the airline, in a piece written for Huffington Post in which he blasted an allegedly rude flight attendant, via ABC News.

"It was never my intention to inconvenience anyone with my 'issue' with a certain flight attendant," he wrote. "In nearly all other instances, the flight attendants seemed to be unbothered by and said nothing about such activity, by me or anyone else, until we actually were pulling away from the gate."