Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Lives Are 'Completely Different' Since Their Engagement
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, and to borrow words from one of the Grammy winner's love songs, everything has changed in their lives since Kelce popped the question. A source told People in September that Swift, who frequently cheers on her man in the stands of Arrowhead Stadium, is excited to claim WAG status in a more official capacity. It will be the first football season since Swift and Kelce started publicly dating in September 2023 that the pop star won't be fitting football games into her schedule between stops on her whirlwind Eras Tour.
"This fall will be completely different," the source said. "It's the first season where she's not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar. The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible. It wasn't easy but they made it work."
The couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025, featuring candid shots of the NFL tight end on one knee in front of a shocked Swift and the pair hugging in a yard full of flowers after she accepted his proposal. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," the "Lover" singer captioned the post.
Travis Kelce says Taylor Swift has made him a better person
Although they make public appearances together and Taylor Swift announced her upcoming album, "The Life of a Showgirl," on Travis Kelce's podcast, the couple keeps the details of their life together pretty private. But in a September 2025 interview with Erin Andrews for "NFL on FOX," Kelce shared details about the proposal and how falling in love with the "So High School" singer has changed his life. "The palms were definitely sweating. I'm an emotional guy, so there were a few tears here and there, but it's been an exciting ride up to this day and I can't wait to spend the rest of my life with her," he said. As for Swift's impact on his life, Kelce told Andrews, "She has brought excitement and a joy for life that made me a better man, made me a better person, and made me just that much more comfortable in who I am."
Kelce met Swift on her Eras tour stops when he could, even if they were overseas. He even performed on stage with her during a June 2024 show at London's Wembley Stadium. The couple reflected on Kelce's cameo during Swift's appearance on the "New Heights" podcast. " ... When the lights are bright, he like slows down time ... that's when he thrives," Swift said, per People. But Kelce joked that he was only hoping not to pass out in front of the massive crowd.