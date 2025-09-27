Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce's Lives Are 'Completely Different' Since Their Engagement

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are engaged, and to borrow words from one of the Grammy winner's love songs, everything has changed in their lives since Kelce popped the question. A source told People in September that Swift, who frequently cheers on her man in the stands of Arrowhead Stadium, is excited to claim WAG status in a more official capacity. It will be the first football season since Swift and Kelce started publicly dating in September 2023 that the pop star won't be fitting football games into her schedule between stops on her whirlwind Eras Tour.

"This fall will be completely different," the source said. "It's the first season where she's not constantly flying back and forth or working around an entire touring calendar. The past two seasons were a whirlwind between performing across multiple countries, long flights, and trying to squeeze in alone time together wherever possible. It wasn't easy but they made it work."

The couple announced their engagement in a joint Instagram post on August 26, 2025, featuring candid shots of the NFL tight end on one knee in front of a shocked Swift and the pair hugging in a yard full of flowers after she accepted his proposal. "Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married 🧨," the "Lover" singer captioned the post.