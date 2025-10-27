Kimberly Guilfoyle Returns To Her Peak Don Jr. Glory In Spicy Farewell Bash Look
The queen of tacky is back, baby! Kimberly Guilfoyle was given a farewell party on October 25, 2025, to celebrate her before she heads off to Greece as the U.S. Ambassador. The shindig was held in Palm Beach, Florida, and Guilfoyle truly looked like the belle of the ball. Everything people either love or hate about Guilfoyle's trademark aesthetic was present: a club-style dress with lots of gaudy cutouts and bling; hair extensions that couldn't be any longer without Rapunzel's help; and makeup so heavy, it has us wondering how she's able to hold her head up.
The mother of one did manage to cover up her cleavage — by using a bedazzled brooch that stretched right across it. Kitschy, but at least she left the same tired bows she usually wears at home this time. Her hair extensions, while pretty, looked unbelievably fake, which seemed to go against the point of having them to begin with, if you want people to think your long locks are au naturel. Of course, Guilfoyle is known for her hair extension fails, so at least she's on brand. As for her makeup, the former prosecutor stayed true to form and went heavy on the cosmetics, making her look more like a doll than a human who isn't afraid to show a laugh line or two.
Guests shared photos from the event on Instagram that offered more views of Guilfoyle's entire ensemble. Her fit was actually reminiscent of the days when Guilfoyle dated Donald Trump Jr. and wore over-the-top outfits, full of spice and IDC attitude.
Kimberly Guilfoyle never let Don Jr. change her style
Back when Kimberly Guilfoyle took up a modicum of Donald Trump Jr.'s mind — between getting engaged in 2020 and calling it quits in 2024 — the first son had reportedly criticized his then-fiancé's wardrobe choices. In true Guilfoyle fashion, she was completely unfazed by the style criticism and kept wearing whatever the heck she wanted to, even if the settings were highly professional events.
Don Jr. supposedly left Guilfoyle for younger model Bettina Anderson because he wanted to look good for dad President Donald Trump. It sounded like quite a humiliating reason to ditch his lover. Guilfoyle may not be synonymous with "class," but Don Jr. hoped Anderson was. Though he and Anderson are still together, it seems like POTUS approves more of Vanessa Trump's relationship with Tiger Woods than he does his own son's affairs. Considering how Vanessa used to be married to Don Jr., that has got to sting for the father of five.
Regardless, Guilfoyle 2.0 is here and she seems to have left Don Jr. in her rearview mirror. She's looking ahead to her work in Greece, and will wear a minidress with huge cutouts if she so desires.