Kimberly Guilfoyle Returns To Her Peak Don Jr. Glory In Spicy Farewell Bash Look

The queen of tacky is back, baby! Kimberly Guilfoyle was given a farewell party on October 25, 2025, to celebrate her before she heads off to Greece as the U.S. Ambassador. The shindig was held in Palm Beach, Florida, and Guilfoyle truly looked like the belle of the ball. Everything people either love or hate about Guilfoyle's trademark aesthetic was present: a club-style dress with lots of gaudy cutouts and bling; hair extensions that couldn't be any longer without Rapunzel's help; and makeup so heavy, it has us wondering how she's able to hold her head up.

The mother of one did manage to cover up her cleavage — by using a bedazzled brooch that stretched right across it. Kitschy, but at least she left the same tired bows she usually wears at home this time. Her hair extensions, while pretty, looked unbelievably fake, which seemed to go against the point of having them to begin with, if you want people to think your long locks are au naturel. Of course, Guilfoyle is known for her hair extension fails, so at least she's on brand. As for her makeup, the former prosecutor stayed true to form and went heavy on the cosmetics, making her look more like a doll than a human who isn't afraid to show a laugh line or two.

Guests shared photos from the event on Instagram that offered more views of Guilfoyle's entire ensemble. Her fit was actually reminiscent of the days when Guilfoyle dated Donald Trump Jr. and wore over-the-top outfits, full of spice and IDC attitude.