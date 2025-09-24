8 Times Kimberly Guilfoyle's Hair Extensions Looked Faker Than Her Face

As the ambassador for the MAGA trend of Mar-A-Lago face, Kimberly Guilfoyle has come under scrutiny for her often shifting features. Not one for subtlety, it seems that every time Guilfoyle goes in for a tune-up, she comes out looking exaggerated in different areas. While Guilfoyle has displayed her possible plastic surgery more than once, what also catches the eye is her elongated, flowing locks. As if wanting its own spotlight, Guilfoyle's hair has taken center stage more than once, even outshining her bloated lips and ever-smooth forehead.

The hair transformation of Guilfoyle has unfolded over the course of several decades, going from short and healthy to long and heavy. Along the way, there's been proof that she's still not used to having so much hair, with Guilfoyle experiencing a handful of times her extensions were glaringly obvious. As she embarks on her new career as the ambassador to Greece for the United States, it seems she still is not interested in cleaning up her locks. In fact, there's evidence to suggest that Guilfoyle is intent on making her extensions even more apparent than ever before. Here are eight times the former Fox News personality let her extensions take over the conversation.