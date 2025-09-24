8 Times Kimberly Guilfoyle's Hair Extensions Looked Faker Than Her Face
As the ambassador for the MAGA trend of Mar-A-Lago face, Kimberly Guilfoyle has come under scrutiny for her often shifting features. Not one for subtlety, it seems that every time Guilfoyle goes in for a tune-up, she comes out looking exaggerated in different areas. While Guilfoyle has displayed her possible plastic surgery more than once, what also catches the eye is her elongated, flowing locks. As if wanting its own spotlight, Guilfoyle's hair has taken center stage more than once, even outshining her bloated lips and ever-smooth forehead.
The hair transformation of Guilfoyle has unfolded over the course of several decades, going from short and healthy to long and heavy. Along the way, there's been proof that she's still not used to having so much hair, with Guilfoyle experiencing a handful of times her extensions were glaringly obvious. As she embarks on her new career as the ambassador to Greece for the United States, it seems she still is not interested in cleaning up her locks. In fact, there's evidence to suggest that Guilfoyle is intent on making her extensions even more apparent than ever before. Here are eight times the former Fox News personality let her extensions take over the conversation.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's pre-breakup hair got a bumpy boost
In a post to her Instagram dedicated to Donald Trump winning the 2024 presidential election, Kimberly Guilfoyle is seen shrinking next to her then-fiancé, Donald Trump Jr. What's interesting about Guilfoyle's obvious extensions is that she seemed to pair this look with a near-forgotten accessory, one she's been caught in before. Guilfoyle has boasted a Bump-It-inspired look in the past, and here it still looks just as distracting. When paired with Guilfoyle's heavy extensions, the bump in the back makes her head shape look very odd.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's extensions get ready for Greece
Seen rubbing elbows in an Instagram snap with the founder of Greeks For Trump, Christos Marafatsos, Kimberly Guilfoyle's hair extensions stole the limelight from her heavy makeup. There's plenty of styling Guilfoyle should ditch, but taking a break from such intense hair extensions might need to appear on the list. Here her hair hangs unnaturally, appearing too thick near the top and too thin near the bottom — even though there's so much of it. Considering they're posing together at a restaurant, it's a wonder that Guilfoyle can eat without getting any of that hair in the food.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's birthday hair took the cake
Seen posing with her son, Ronan Villency, in an Instagram post dedicated to celebrating her birthday, Kimberly Guilfoyle boasts a fresh blowout for her extensions. Although Guilfoyle would look more like Villency if she toned down the plastic surgery, letting out some of her hair extensions might also help bring back the familiar likeness. Her hair being all one length, except for a few petals at the top, adds a level of density that, even when blown out, still feels intense.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's extensions took a twist
Posing alongside dermatologist and author Dr. Nicholas Perricone in an Instagram photo from his book tour, Kimberly Guilfoyle tried a new look — but her extensions fumbled it for her. Of course, her makeup is overly cakey, with her eyes much too dark and her lip too matchy-matchy with her dress, but even still, the viewer can't take the eye off her hair. Teased at the top and wide by her cheekbones, Guilfoyle's extensions are big and bold, to say the least. Unfortunately, some of the teasing required to get this volume has also left her hair looking a tad frizzy.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and the Mother's Day Mishap
In a Mother's Day Instagram post dedicated to her son Ronan Villency, Kimberly Guilfoyle once again failed to class up her style by wearing a confounding pink dress and rocking blatant — and lifeless — hair extensions. The styling of the overall look is confusing; Guilfoyle is too tan, her lips are too pale, and her dress makes her look like a child instead of a mother. But what's most striking is that it looks like she's in a bad wig, especially with the strange volume on top and how the hair hangs down in one big chunk.
Kimberly Guilfoyle can't quit the obvious extensions
To celebrate the birthday of President Donald Trump, Kimberly Guilfoyle made a self-serving Instagram post of photos of the two of them over the years. Here, Guilfoyle is proving she can't let go of her life with the Trumps, showing off her bright white smile and heavy makeup while standing next to a thumbs-up Trump. However, her hair extensions once again fall into the uncanny valley of being too long, too wide, and appearing both heavy and light at the same time.
Kimberly Guilfoyle's extensions failed to hide her tuned up face
In anInstagrampost detailing a carousel of images of Kimberly Guilfoyle's time in Monaco and Italy, she boasts a rather retooled look. Her lips are fuller, and there's a strange contouring to her cheeks,
making us miss Guilfoyle's old face even more
. However, while not even her extensions could hide just how drastic this new plastic look is, they did end up highlighting the moment. Here, the same unnatural mushroom look is present, with her hair being fuller at the top and long on the bottom, giving her a capped appearance.
Kimberly Guilfoyle and her extensions testified together
Seen in the above Instagram snap celebrating her chance to "testify before the Senate Foreign Relations Committee," as part of her confirmation process to become ambassador to Greece, Kimberly Guilfoyle made sure to bring her hair extensions along. While posing next to Senator Tom Cotton makes Guilfoyle appear tiny, it also points out just how much of her stature is composed by her hair extensions. They seem ready to swallow her whole, dominating her appearance even more than her new face for the occasion. Perhaps it's time for her to ditch her hair extensions, especially since Guilfoyle would look so much different without them.