Tragic Details About Big Bang Theory Star Jim Parsons
Jim Parsons may no longer be gracing our screens as the socially awkward Sheldon Cooper in "The Big Bang Theory," but avid fans will always associate him with the character. Jim Parsons has undergone a stunning transformation right in front of our eyes, and while he almost didn't get the role of Sheldon Cooper on "The Big Bang Theory" due to show co-creator Chuck Lorre's doubts, we're sure glad things panned out. One cannot imagine anyone else playing Sheldon, but Parsons had to work incredibly hard to bring the character — and his complex lines — to life, and it would eventually take its toll.
Parsons once explained how he used flash cards and even typed out an entire scene in an attempt to master the complex dialogue that comes easy for a genius like Sheldon, describing the process as "maddening." "I pace around my house and I do drill them [the lines] like some sort of ballet dancer learning moves," the actor said (via Cinemablend). "Largely because I don't understand a lot of what I'm talking about." It's no wonder he eventually felt completely burned out (more on that later).
It should come as no surprise that, despite his famed character and success, Parsons' life hasn't always been as glamorous as fans might think. He confessed to The Washington Post in 2022 that he's a people-pleaser who tends to overshare. He's also an introvert, a gay man in an industry that wasn't always friendly to the queer community, and someone who's had to make difficult career decisions.
Jim Parsons' mother didn't want him to pursue acting
Jim Parsons dreamed of becoming an actor since he was a child. He starred in school plays from first grade and continued throughout his school career. When the time came to choose a career path, however, he was hesitant to follow his passion. "I thought, this is a really stupid career idea and way too risky," he told Vanity Fair. "I tried to give it up, and I took about a year off my first year in college." Fortunately, Parsons still found himself surrounded by students who were studying theater, and he realized that he'd made a mistake trying to step away from it. He eventually changed his major, and the rest is history.
Parsons' mother, Judy Parsons, might be the reason her son initially thought studying theater wasn't a viable option. In Jessica Radloff's book, "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series." Judy admitted she was afraid Parsons' theater degree would end up being a waste of money. "When he went to college — as much as I hate to say it — I did not want him to major in theater," she disclosed in the book. "We were a middle-class, working family, and we lived very nicely, but I thought, 'Oh, Jim, you just can't do that! Look at the low percentage of people who actually make it."
Parsons did eventually make it, however, and won over his mother in the process. She's become his biggest fan, keeping all his Broadway show programs complete with a pillow that commemorates his character on "The Big Bang Theory," which reads "My Spot."
It took a while for Jim Parsons' acting career to take off
Jim Parsons might have an outstanding net worth these days, but like most of his peers, he used to be a struggling actor before he landed his breakout role in "The Big Bang Theory." Parsons' first job wasn't playing a character in some fancy production; he worked in a bank.
"The first job I ever had, I was a bank teller," Parsons told Focus Features in 2022. "I was not a good bank teller. I was a friendly bank teller, but I almost never balanced my drawer at the end of the day." The actor said it wasn't necessarily because he was bad at math, he simply wasn't cut out for the job. "It was never because I was dishonest. Just sloppy," he admitted. He was, however, very good at being the nicest bank teller around, winning a few customer service awards during his tenure.
Parsons would go on to star in Off-Broadway productions, commercials, and small TV roles, none of which made him very famous. "There was plenty of time on unemployment," the "Young Sheldon" narrator revealed on "Today" in 2017. He wouldn't find success until his 30s. Looking back, however, Parsons said that, as challenging as it was, he's thankful to have found fame at a later stage because it allowed other areas of his life to flourish, like his relationship with his husband, Todd Spiewak.
Jim Parsons' father died in a car accident
Jim Parsons was only 28 when his father died in a car accident. During an episode of "Hollywood Medium With Tyler Henry," Parsons discussed his father's death, revealing that he had veered off the road on his own and was later found by a passing driver. Henry clarified that Parsons' father wanted him to know there was nothing that could have been done to change the outcome of that day.
"He is having me talk about wanting anyone to let go of this idea that there could have been a medical response any faster," Henry told Parsons (via E! Entertainment). The actor seemed to find comfort in these words, later acknowledging, "The important thing is to know it was quick and that there was nothing that getting there for anybody could have done."
During a 2022 interview with The Washington Post, Parsons admitted that he's always been very aware of his own mortality, but the fragility of life came into sharp focus when his father died. "I am so appreciative of the view that having someone taken away from you gives you," he said. Parsons' father was only 50 when he died, and as the actor started approaching this age himself, he started reassessing his life, which is what ultimately led him to make the decision to leave "The Big Bang Theory."
Coming out as gay in Hollywood was scary for Jim Parsons
Hollywood might be more inclusive when it comes to the LGBTQ+ community these days, but that wasn't always the case. For Jim Parsons, revealing the truth about his sexuality to the entire world was terrifying. He first officially came out in Hollywood during a 2012 interview with The New York Times, where he casually mentioned his 10-year relationship with Todd Spiewak.
Parsons would later reveal in a 2022 interview with Them that the journalist who did the interview, Patrick Healy, made it really easy for him to be honest about his sexuality, as he talked to Parsons about playing the role of a gay man in "The Normal Heart." "He said, 'Was that extra meaningful to you, as a gay man?' and I said, 'Yes.' And, that was how I came out," Parsons revealed.
During a 2022 interview with Variety, Parsons touched on what it was like to make that part of his personal life public. "I grew up in a time where the first thing I think of every time on this topic is when Ellen [DeGeneres] came out. It was so exciting," he said. "As much as it helped ultimately, it was also f***ing scary as a gay person who wanted ... a career for themselves, in the same road, in the same industry." Speaking to The Washington Post, Parsons also disclosed that he was initially worried his sexuality would overshadow his career.
Jim Parsons experienced burnout before deciding to quit The Big Bang Theory
Ahead of the last two seasons of his hit show, Jim Parsons was going through an incredibly difficult time, and ultimately, he became the reason "The Big Bang Theory" ended — not because he did anything scandalous, but because the actor decided it was time to move on to other things. The decision wasn't an easy one and came amid Parsons scrambling to hold it all together with his hectic schedule.
The actor opened up about the severe burnout and heartache he experienced ahead of making the decision to leave the hit sitcom for good during a 2020 conversation on "David Tennant Does a Podcast With..." Parsons recalled how he'd managed to completely overbook himself after wrapping season 11 of "The Big Bang Theory." He was set to star in a Broadway show and a commercial for Intel, all while having to deal with his sick 14-year-old dog.
"I was exhausted," Parsons admitted, adding that he realized he was working too much. His dog had to be euthanized, and a heartbroken Parsons still had to stick out his Broadway shows. "I kept thinking, 'I don't know how I'm going to get to the end of this performance.' I was just so beaten down," he admitted. After one of the shows, he slipped and broke his foot, leaving him down and out. This provided him with some time to realize he needed to leave "Big Bang."
Deciding to quit The Big Bang Theory was a tough decision for Jim Parsons
While Jim Parsons' decision to leave "The Big Bang Theory" came as a shock to fans, it wasn't one he made lightly. He told The Washington Post in 2022 that the burnout he described two years earlier on "David Tennant Does a Podcast With..." also made him reflect on where he was at in life. He realized he was getting close to the age in which his dad had died. The actor found himself questioning what he'd do differently if he knew he only had those few years of life left, and the answer came easily; he wanted to explore acting outside of "The Big Bang" bubble.
Speaking to David Tennant, Parsons described how breaking his foot really put things into perspective. "It was the scariest moment for the next couple of days because ... I felt like I was at the edge of a cliff and I was teetering and I saw something really dark below," he recalled. "I had this moment of clarity — that I think you're very fortunate to get in a lot of ways — of going, 'Don't keep speeding by ... Use this time to take a look around.'"
It became clear that Parsons' decision to quit the show was difficult for him. He took to Instagram in a since-deleted post to express how bittersweet it was filming the last season of the beloved sitcom, admitting it was hard to accept that it was ending. "I will miss all of you and all of this more than I can say and more than I can know at this time," the actor penned (via the Daily Mail).
Jim Parsons had to deal with his cast mates' disappointment after his decision to leave The Big Bang Theory
It might be safe to say that Jim Parsons wasn't exactly his cast mates' favorite person after he announced he'd be leaving "The Big Bang Theory," and his imminent departure and the show's subsequent finale caused some drama between Parsons and his co-star Kaley Cuoco. In Jessica Radloff's book, "The Big Bang Theory: The Definitive, Inside Story of the Epic Hit Series," the cast describe the shock they felt upon learning that Parsons was leaving the show, and that producer Chuck Lorre wasn't going to continue its run without Sheldon Cooper on board.
"We cried for hours that day," Cuoco said. "I couldn't breathe. It just felt like a death." Johnny Galecki admitted he felt like the wind had been knocked out of him when Parsons broke the news. "We were just blindsided that day. And not necessarily shocked by Jim's decision, but that he hadn't had that conversation with his cast mates first to prepare us. So yes, it could have been handled better," he told Radloff.
Speaking to Yahoo! in 2022, Parsons reflected on how his cast mates' reactions made him feel. "It's never nice to hear that you've done anything that's even accidentally made somebody angry or feel bad," he admitted. He added that he didn't feel the need to talk to his cast mates first before announcing the news since he believed their relationship was strong enough to weather the storm.