Melania Trump's Business Ventures That Didn't Go As Planned

While Donald Trump's relationship with his kids includes his business empire in a big way, he's less interested in working alongside his significant other. As he once told ABC News, "Putting a wife to work is a very dangerous thing. If you're in business for yourself, I really think it's a bad idea to put your wife working for you." Donald's third wife, Melania Trump, may not be as involved in the Trump Organization as his first wife was, but she sure has kept busy in other avenues.

Born in 1970 as Melanija Knavs in Slovenia, she began modeling in Europe as a teenager. In 1996 she moved to New York, where a steady mix of commercial and editorial work kept her in the industry and broadened her client list. Her magazine presence grew over the late 1990s and early 2000s. It was in New York, in 1998, that she met Donald Trump, already a high-profile figure in real estate and media.

The pair's relationship eventually led to their marriage in 2005, and Melania became a prominent figure in Donald's orbit. While her husband built skyscrapers and a global brand, Melania pursued her own ventures. Unlike Ivana Trump's executive posts in former husband's casinos or Ivanka Trump's operational role at the Trump Organization, Melania's brand was built on curation. However, some of her ventures sparked controversy, weren't as lucrative or enduring as one might expect, or were connected to messy legal drama. Here's what we know about her various endeavors that arguably didn't go as planned.