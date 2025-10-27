Meghan Markle's Halloween Video Of Archie & Lili Paints A Lonely Picture Of Their Childhood

Being part of the royal family sounds like it would be a dream, but when your father leaves the family business and blasts everyone's dirty laundry in both book and Netflix form, it's a little less idyllic. That's the situation Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet seem to be in, growing up in California, over 5,000 miles away from Kensington Palace, where Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, grew up.

On October 26, 2025, Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, shared a video on her Instagram that showed her kids having a very autumn afternoon. The two red-headed kids were seen running around what looked to be a corn maze, riding in a wagon, and decorating pumpkins with their parents. At first glance, the video seemed sweet, but taking a closer look, it had a darker undertone.

One person on X, formerly known as Twitter, pointed out how "staged" the clip seemed, something Meghan has been accused of doing in the past. "What a sad and lonely video – No other families? No other kids running around?" the user asked. In response to that tweet, someone else wrote, "The whole thing gives me the shudders. There is nothing normal about this at all." Granted, Archie and Lilibet's parents are celebrities, which comes with its own added security concerns, but couldn't Meghan and Harry have invited some of their kids' friends (assuming they have any) along for the day of fun? Only getting to play with your parents, sibling, and staff isn't nearly as great as hanging out with kids your own age.