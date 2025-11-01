Michael J. Fox Debunked A Messy Feud Rumor That Haunted Him For Decades

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Michael J. Fox has had a challenging life since being diagnosed with Parkinson's disease in 1991, and he's written about some of it in a memoir called "Future Boy: Back to the Future and My Journey Through the Space-Time Continuum." In the book, Fox writes about rocketing to superstardom playing Alex P. Keaton on the TV show "Family Ties" and Marty McFly in the "Back to the Future" movie trilogy. But 1980s movie fans know that Fox wasn't actually the first Marty McFly; he replaced Eric Stoltz, who had started filming the role before he got fired. And for years, it's been rumored that there was some big drama between the two actors, which likely wasn't helped by the fact that Fox became such a star in the role. But Fox confirmed in the book that there was actually no bad blood between the two of them, and he wrote about what it was like meeting up with Stoltz decades after the movie came out.

They met up in New York City, and "it was great," Fox explained. "It was a great conversation. It was just two guys talking, which is what I thought it would be," via People.

Fox also wrote about how people have reacted in the years since the movie about him taking over Stoltz's role, essentially making it into a bigger deal than it actually was. "There's all this mythology built up about this thing that happened. Was it backstabbing? Was there people conniving and being evil? No, it just was the thing that happened." Hollywood is full of feuds, so we're happy to hear there's no ill will between Fox and Stoltz.