The False Rumor About Marjorie Taylor Greene That Everyone Fell For

When people hear a new rumor about Marjorie Taylor Greene that seems utterly outlandish, it's easy to assume it's true. She's responsible for some of the messiest feuds in politics, she's famously propagated some of the most dangerous and ridiculous conspiracy theories, and she's even managed to stir up controversy with a birthday post to her son. However, there are still some urban legends that have popped up about Greene that aren't true, and one of the most bizarre is that she once auditioned to be a contestant on "American Idol."

In 2022, a video began circulating online showing a young blonde woman belting out an embarrassingly bad and off-key tune during an audition for the reality singing competition series. The clip, from the show's first season in 2002, was part of a controversial segment in which producers showcased laughably bad auditions to seemingly encourage the audience to mock people who wanted to pursue an entertainment career. While the woman in the clip identified herself as Stefanie Sugarman from Alta Loma, California, some claimed it was actually Greene, auditioning under a fake name.

One commentator noted that, despite claiming to be from California, you could hear how her "Southern accent pops in" when she talked to the judges. Other commentators simply made quips about Green. One commenter joked, "This is where her villain arc started," while another wrote, "Dang even back then she refused to listen to the truth if she didn't like it."