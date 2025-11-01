The False Rumor About Marjorie Taylor Greene That Everyone Fell For
When people hear a new rumor about Marjorie Taylor Greene that seems utterly outlandish, it's easy to assume it's true. She's responsible for some of the messiest feuds in politics, she's famously propagated some of the most dangerous and ridiculous conspiracy theories, and she's even managed to stir up controversy with a birthday post to her son. However, there are still some urban legends that have popped up about Greene that aren't true, and one of the most bizarre is that she once auditioned to be a contestant on "American Idol."
In 2022, a video began circulating online showing a young blonde woman belting out an embarrassingly bad and off-key tune during an audition for the reality singing competition series. The clip, from the show's first season in 2002, was part of a controversial segment in which producers showcased laughably bad auditions to seemingly encourage the audience to mock people who wanted to pursue an entertainment career. While the woman in the clip identified herself as Stefanie Sugarman from Alta Loma, California, some claimed it was actually Greene, auditioning under a fake name.
One commentator noted that, despite claiming to be from California, you could hear how her "Southern accent pops in" when she talked to the judges. Other commentators simply made quips about Green. One commenter joked, "This is where her villain arc started," while another wrote, "Dang even back then she refused to listen to the truth if she didn't like it."
Despite the doppelganger, Marjorie Taylor Greene never auditioned for American Idol
Many who disagree with Marjorie Taylor Greene's politics were quick to jump on the bandwagon of making fun of her terrible audition. However, an investigation by Snopes quickly came up with some fairly significant evidence that showed how unlikely it was that Greene was the woman in the embarrassing video. Apart from having a different name and coming from a relatively small community in California, the woman was in her early 20s in the video. In 2002, Greene would have been around 28. Greene's rep, Nick Dyer, also released a statement to Snopes rejecting the rumor, sharing, "Quite frankly, if your readers aren't smart enough to see through this... conspiracy theory, there's nothing that will convince them otherwise."
Another damning bit of evidence that puts a nail in the coffin of this false rumor is that Stefanie Sugarman didn't quit singing just because of this bad audition. The musical hopeful continued to pursue her dreams and worked on developing her voice and her talent. Sugarman, who now goes by Sugarwolf, is a professional dancer and singer, and has repeatedly taken to Instagram to joke about the allegations that she's secretly the Republican congresswoman from Georgia.
Sugarman also maintains an Instagram page where she jokingly goes by Marjorie Taylor Sugarman, and posts joke videos mocking Greene, voicing her support for LGBTQ+ political platforms, and detailing her support for Kamala Harris. Sugarman has reclaimed her power and fame from the clutches of viral video embarrassment. Meanwhile, Greene has been busy as well, accidentally humiliating herself in Instagram videos and repeatedly getting caught up in one embarrassing situation after another throughout her time in the public spotlight.