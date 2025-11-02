Ivanka Trump Looks So Different With Brown Hair In Old Photo With Baby Sis

There's no denying that Ivanka Trump's face has transformed over the years, presumably due to rumored plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures. But one thing that has remained a part of her look is her long blond hair. As we obsess over celebrities who are obsessed with injectables, elective surgery, and using GLP-1s for weight loss, sometimes all it takes is a hair color switch-up to create a truly head-turning transformation.

Donald Trump's eldest daughter is known for her light, nearly platinum blond hair, but she wasn't born with it. Her sister Tiffany Trump posted photo evidence of this in an October 2020 birthday tribute to Ivanka on Instagram. "Happy happy birthday to my sis @ivankatrump I love you!," she captioned the post. Ivanka looked totally different in the throwback pic, as her hair was a light golden brown back in the day. It seems like she has been rocking lighter tresses for most of the time she's been in the public eye, but the natural darker shade actually suited her well.