Ivanka Trump Looks So Different With Brown Hair In Old Photo With Baby Sis
There's no denying that Ivanka Trump's face has transformed over the years, presumably due to rumored plastic surgery and cosmetic procedures. But one thing that has remained a part of her look is her long blond hair. As we obsess over celebrities who are obsessed with injectables, elective surgery, and using GLP-1s for weight loss, sometimes all it takes is a hair color switch-up to create a truly head-turning transformation.
Donald Trump's eldest daughter is known for her light, nearly platinum blond hair, but she wasn't born with it. Her sister Tiffany Trump posted photo evidence of this in an October 2020 birthday tribute to Ivanka on Instagram. "Happy happy birthday to my sis @ivankatrump I love you!," she captioned the post. Ivanka looked totally different in the throwback pic, as her hair was a light golden brown back in the day. It seems like she has been rocking lighter tresses for most of the time she's been in the public eye, but the natural darker shade actually suited her well.
Ivanka committed to her signature hair color after going through a 'punk phase'
Ivanka Trump worked as a model for about a decade beginning in her early teens, and sometimes her hair was dyed different colors for runway shows. The mom of three confessed in her late mother Ivana Trump's 2017 memoir, "Raising Trump," that she was technically forced to dye her tresses blond after a "punk phase" that included an extreme decision about her hair. "My wardrobe consisted of ripped corduroy jeans and flannel shirts," she shared. "One day after school, I dyed my hair blue" (via The Cut).
But it wasn't a fashion house that requested the color change, it was Ivanka's mom, who was not a fan of the punk look at all. Ivana was reportedly so mad about the blue hair that she immediately went out to the drugstore to buy her daughter some boxed blonde. It turned out that Ivanka liked the new shade so much that it became part of her signature look. "The color she picked out was actually three shades lighter than my natural color ... and I have never looked back!" she revealed.