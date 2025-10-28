Who Was Alex Murdaugh's Youngest Son, Paul?

Born on April 14, 1999, Paul Murdaugh was the youngest of Alex and Maggie Murdaugh's two sons. Paul and his older brother, Buster Murdaugh, grew up with wealth and connections that gave them leverage with the law. Let's start with the money. With a legal dynasty dating back to 1920, Alex Murdaugh's career as a civil litigation lawyer afforded his family, including Paul, a more than comfortable lifestyle on a 1,700-acre property. The estate, which featured a riverfront and hunting lodge, fostered Paul's love for the outdoors. His family even owned a boat that would be at the center of a tragic accident involving the death of a young woman.

As far as power goes, several generations of Murdaugh men, including Alex, served as district attorneys for the state's 14th district court for more than 100 years. "They ran both sides of the legal ledger, from civil cases to criminal cases," said Hampton County Guardian journalist Michael Dewitt in Netflix's "Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal." " They had a network that varied from judges and lawyers to law enforcement to sheriffs to the average man on the street who served on the jury. They were the law in this area. And at times, they were above the law." Paul was aware of this, as he witnessed his family avoid legal consequences surrounding the suspicious deaths of his brother's friend, Stephen Smith, and long-time housekeeper Gloria Satterfield. In fact, Paul's father, Alex, admitted to lying about the manner of Satterfield's death to collect $4.3 million from an insurance claim related to her death.