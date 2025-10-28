Karoline Leavitt Lives Up To Her Trump 2.0 Reputation With Shady Tim Walz Jab

Donald Trump loves to make up nicknames for his political enemies, and it looks like his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is following suit. On the official White House Press Secretary account on X (formerly known as Twitter), she reposted a video of Minnesota governor Tim Walz talking about the government shutdown and what he felt were the White House's priorities. The very sophisticated woman referred to Walz by the super mature nickname of "Tampon Tim."

Trump and others on his team used that as an insult against Walz in the 2024 election, seemingly as a burn about the fact that Walz signed a 2023 Minnesota law that provided free tampons and other period products to kids in public schools, which reportedly (and perhaps obviously) had beneficial impacts. This juvenile nickname from the press secretary came not long after Leavitt appeared to brag about saying "your mom" to a reporter, really showing that she can be just as uninspired and petty than Trump, if not more so.

People on social media didn't seem too impressed by her comment about Walz. One person wrote on X, "Imagine being a woman and making fun of a governor for making sure young girls have access to period products at school." Another commented, "Imagine being a citizen of the US and the press secretary has all the charm and erudition of a bratty 12 year old. And that she probably fancies herself as being clever and sharp-witted makes it even more cringeworthy."