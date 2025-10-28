Karoline Leavitt Lives Up To Her Trump 2.0 Reputation With Shady Tim Walz Jab
Donald Trump loves to make up nicknames for his political enemies, and it looks like his press secretary, Karoline Leavitt, is following suit. On the official White House Press Secretary account on X (formerly known as Twitter), she reposted a video of Minnesota governor Tim Walz talking about the government shutdown and what he felt were the White House's priorities. The very sophisticated woman referred to Walz by the super mature nickname of "Tampon Tim."
Trump and others on his team used that as an insult against Walz in the 2024 election, seemingly as a burn about the fact that Walz signed a 2023 Minnesota law that provided free tampons and other period products to kids in public schools, which reportedly (and perhaps obviously) had beneficial impacts. This juvenile nickname from the press secretary came not long after Leavitt appeared to brag about saying "your mom" to a reporter, really showing that she can be just as uninspired and petty than Trump, if not more so.
Stop lying, Tampon Tim. https://t.co/Z0QXyJOL1F
— Karoline Leavitt (@PressSec) October 28, 2025
People on social media didn't seem too impressed by her comment about Walz. One person wrote on X, "Imagine being a woman and making fun of a governor for making sure young girls have access to period products at school." Another commented, "Imagine being a citizen of the US and the press secretary has all the charm and erudition of a bratty 12 year old. And that she probably fancies herself as being clever and sharp-witted makes it even more cringeworthy."
Karoline Leavitt didn't like what Tim Walz said about her
Along with calling Tim Walz "Tampon Tim," Karoline Leavitt said that Walz was lying about something that she'd said. Leavitt recently gave fuel to Trump's haters with a comment about his ballroom project at the White House. Walz was using what she said as a talking point in the clip, saying that Leavitt had said that, for Trump, "The top priority is the ballroom."
However, she and others, including Fox News, seem to be disputing that. An account run by the Republican National Committee included the transcript of the moment in question in a response to the X post that Leavitt shared. She was asked if Trump would be doing any more renovations to the White House after redoing things like the Rose Garden and tearing down the East Wing to make room for the ballroom (after Trump said that the project wouldn't impact the existing building). The transcript showed her response, including the phrase, "But at this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the president's main priority."
The transcript seems to only support Walz's point, so we're not exactly sure about Leavitt's argument, unless she meant that of all the possible White House renovations, the ballroom was Trump's main concern (which is being charitable). Even if the latter is true, some people still weren't impressed, considering everything that is happening in America and around the world. One person on X commented, "You realize, of course, that a ballroom shouldn't be *anywhere* on Trump's priority list right now."