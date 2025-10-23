Karoline Leavitt Gives Donald Trump's Haters Fuel With Ballroom Project Comment
Though the government has been shut down since the beginning of October 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has still found time to spice up her style and espouse talking points. While taking questions on October 23, 2025, Leavitt discussed one of President Donald Trump's legacy items — his desire to build a ballroom. Trump has been actively renovating the White House during his second stint, with CNN's Kaitlan Collins revealing the work Trump had done to the Rose Garden in summer 2025. But his handling of the destruction of the East Wing has caused chaos for himself, and Leavitt.
Leavitt: At this moment in time, the ballroom is really the president's main priority. pic.twitter.com/pXDBW39CVt
— Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2025
As can be seen in the above video posted to X, Leavitt is more than happy to talk about the ongoing renovations. But, similar to the time Leavitt defended the updated Rose Garden, her pointed answer left room for speculation. When asked about additional White House construction projects Trump may want to undertake, Leavitt was unaware of any, but left the door open. She added, "At this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the president's main priority." Although she was referring to his renovation priorities, the press secretary's comment became an opportunity for Trump's opponents to fire back at the misdeeds of his administration. While it might not have been Leavitt's intention, she seemingly created her very own "let them eat cake" moment, and the internet noticed.
Politicians dragged Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt over ballroom comments
After Karoline Leavitt let it slip that Donald Trump is mainly focused on constructing a ballroom — which will reportedly be a 90,000 square foot space costing $300 million — it was all too easy for political rivals to dunk on him. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer wrote in response to Trump's perceived priorities, "Ever hear of health care, Trump?" This is pointed as maintaining the status quo for health care and the Affordable Care Act is at the center of the government shutdown, with compromise getting further out of reach, according to the Associated Press. But Schumer wasn't the only one to take issue with Leavitt's statement.
California Governor Gavin Newsom, who has gone toe to toe with Trump online, issued the simple response of, "Good to know," in regards to where Trump's priorities lie. The House Homeland Security Committee Democrats also suggested that, "It's clear national security is not [Trump's] main priority." A rather pointed barb at one of the main platforms Trump ran on to get elected, seemingly being tossed to the side to build a dancehall.
While it may seem like Leavitt is taking the heat for this fumble, she is still seemingly distracting these leaders from noticing that Trump lied to get his construction underway. Although, considering how much Schumer and Newsom love taking to social media, it's not too late for them to update their posts with an extra talking point.