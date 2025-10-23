Karoline Leavitt Gives Donald Trump's Haters Fuel With Ballroom Project Comment

Though the government has been shut down since the beginning of October 2025, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt has still found time to spice up her style and espouse talking points. While taking questions on October 23, 2025, Leavitt discussed one of President Donald Trump's legacy items — his desire to build a ballroom. Trump has been actively renovating the White House during his second stint, with CNN's Kaitlan Collins revealing the work Trump had done to the Rose Garden in summer 2025. But his handling of the destruction of the East Wing has caused chaos for himself, and Leavitt.

Leavitt: At this moment in time, the ballroom is really the president's main priority. pic.twitter.com/pXDBW39CVt — Acyn (@Acyn) October 23, 2025

As can be seen in the above video posted to X, Leavitt is more than happy to talk about the ongoing renovations. But, similar to the time Leavitt defended the updated Rose Garden, her pointed answer left room for speculation. When asked about additional White House construction projects Trump may want to undertake, Leavitt was unaware of any, but left the door open. She added, "At this moment in time, of course, the ballroom is really the president's main priority." Although she was referring to his renovation priorities, the press secretary's comment became an opportunity for Trump's opponents to fire back at the misdeeds of his administration. While it might not have been Leavitt's intention, she seemingly created her very own "let them eat cake" moment, and the internet noticed.