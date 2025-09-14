9 Signs Hollywood Medium's Tyler Henry Is Fake

First things first, being a medium is less a profession and more of a belief. Should you choose to be one tomorrow, you can wake up, decide you've missed a vocation, become a medium, and contact the other side — all before you've rolled out of bed. Although there are some quasi-legitimate courses online, it's certainly not going to get you any college credits. If you're looking for a simple career path or accreditation, you won't find it in the world of the psychic. Some even believe that it's the spirit that controls who and how someone is a medium. "When you open yourself to spirit, they will often take a close look at your natural skills/talents and determine the best way to help you communicate with them," wrote a Reddit user on a thread about mediumship. "They will often 'nudge' people in that direction."

So, why have the likes of Tyler Henry decided to get involved with something that — as far as hard evidence is concerned — is definitely dubious and probably not real? Well, it's an industry worth over $2 billion a year, and four in every 10 Americans believe their loved ones can be contacted beyond the grave, according to a poll by Pew Research Center.

With no actual legitimate certificate for being a medium, these "professionals" rely on vague and easily guessable claims. As The Guardian noted, Henry's less-than-incisive claims included asking a plus-size person if diabetes ran in their family and if a man whose father drummed was a cool guy. It doesn't take a genius to ask you that, much less a medium.